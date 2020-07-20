e-paper
Mexican president pledges better health care after coronavirus pandemic



world Updated: Jul 20, 2020 08:02 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal

Mexico City
A healthcare worker takes information from a man before collecting a swab sample for Covid-19, at a drive-thru testing site in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on July 17, 2020.
A healthcare worker takes information from a man before collecting a swab sample for Covid-19, at a drive-thru testing site in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on July 17, 2020. (Reuters Photo)
         

Mexico’s president promised Sunday to combat chronic health problems and improve health care, as the country’s cases of Covid-19 continued to mount.

The Health Department reported 5,311 more confirmed cases, for a total of 344,224, and 296 more Covid-19 deaths, for a total of 39,184.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday in a message to the families of coronavirus victims that he would fight chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension that make people more likely to suffer severe cases of Covid-19.

He pledged to do so by promoting physical education, training more medical personnel, and fighting junk food.

López Obrador said the government would provide scholarships to train 30,000 more specialized doctors.

A trade group, the National Association of Softdrink Producers, issued a statement Sunday condemning what it called the “stigmatizing” of soft drinks, after Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell referred to them as “bottled poison.”

Mexicans have one of the world’s highest per-capita consumption rates of soft drinks. Officials have said Mexico’s high rates of obesity and diabetes have worsened the effects of the pandemic.

