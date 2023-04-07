Home / World News / Military to launch fresh crackdown on militants: Pakistan

ByAniruddha Dhar
Apr 07, 2023 09:39 PM IST

The Pakistan military will launch a fresh operation against militants across the country, the national security committee announced.

The Pakistan military will launch a fresh crackdown on militants across the country, the national security committee announced on Friday after a meeting.

An all-out comprehensive operation will be launched, a national security committee said.(AFP file)
"The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation with the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigor and determination," it said in a statement.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s House and initially lasted for two hours. It was later resumed and concluded in the evening, Dawn reported.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the meeting was held in continuation of a January 2 meeting, which was convened in wake of an attack on the Karachi Police Office on February 17.

It added that the operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms from Pakistan would incorporate measures at the political, diplomatic security, economic and social levels.

The press release also said a high-level panel had been formed that would give recommendations regarding the implementation and limitations of the operation within two weeks.

Earlier on Friday, PTI leader Shireen Mazari said that the NSC meeting would be crucial, stating that it would be critical in shaping the future course of action regarding the country’s security.

