‘Mind your own business’: India hits back at Imran Khan’s comments on civilian deaths in Kashmir

India on Thursday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on the death of seven civilians during an operation against militants in Jammu and Kashmir, saying Pakistani leaders should “mind their own business” and take steps to end terror emanating from their soil.

In a set of recent tweets, Khan condemned the deaths of the civilians and said that “Kashmiris must be allowed to decide their future”. He also tweeted that Pakistan would raise the issue of India’s alleged human rights violations in the United Nations.

Responding to a question on Khan’s tweets, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a weekly news briefing that “the statements coming out from their side demonstrates the insincerity and duplicity”.

He added, “I think it will be better if they mind their own business and look at their internal affairs, which are in quite a mess in their own country.”

Kumar said India has been demanding that Pakistan “should stop allowing your territory to be used for terror groups and terrorists, who are operating from your soil and exporting to other countries”. He added, “No action is being taken on that. On the other hand, they sometimes have the gumption to comment on the internal affairs of a neighbouring country.”

On December 15, seven civilians were killed and several more injured when security forces opened fire on local residents who tried to disrupt a joint operation by the army and police in Pulwama district, during which three militants and a soldier also died. The killing of civilians in Sirnoo village triggered several protests in Pulwama, and people blocked roads at several places.

The next day, Khan tweeted: “Strongly condemn killing of innocent Kashmiri civilians in Pulwama IOK by Indian security forces. Only dialogue & not violence & killings will resolve this conflict. We will raise issue of India’s human rights violations in IOK & demand UNSC fulfil its J&K plebiscite commitment.”

India has insisted that there can be no talks with Pakistan till it takes action against terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed operating from its soil. Pakistan has been calling for a dialogue on all outstanding issues, including Kashmir.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 20:02 IST