Moderna CEO: Covid variant vaccine to be ready for shipping in August
- "Our goal is as early as August given we're going to file all the data in June, by the end of June... hopefully in the August timeframe, the vaccine is authorised," Bancel said in an interview.
Moderna's COVID-19 variant vaccine will be ready to ship in August as the company has been making shots ahead of approval, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that the only bottleneck to supply was a regulatory one.
"We can start shipping in the August timeframe. Some countries might be September, but that will really be a regulatory decision. Because what is (the) bottleneck now is regulatory. From a manufacturing standpoint, we are making the vaccine."
White hair causes and treatment: Expert shares insights
“Any deficiencies of vitamin B-6, B-12, biotin, vitamin D, or vitamin E can lead to premature graying. A 2016 study reported in the International Journal of Trichology looked to factors related to premature graying in young Indians Trusted Source under 25 years of age. Serum ferritin, which stores iron in the body, vitamin B-12, and the good cholesterol HDL-C were all low in those with premature hair greying,” said Dr Anup Dhir.
'Massive moment. Feeling so emotional': Jayasuriya leads wishes for Sri Lanka
In a time when Sri Lanka is suffering from an economic crisis and situations of strife throughout the country, a period defined by instability and uncertainty, their cricketers banded together to produce a series of results that united the country in support of their team and provided moments of joy as Sri Lankan cricket showed signs that they intend to come roaring back as contenders in the near future.
Sara Ali Khan rocks Bohemian style in ₹3 lakh patchwork jacket, satin bralette
Bollywood hottie Sara Ali Khan recently flooded her social media handle with pictures from the streets of Istanbul as she explored Turkey in a maiden trip and it was a treat for fashion sore eyes as the 26-year-old slew one summer style after another. A picture that has us hooked features Sara raising the hotness quotient in Turkey as she stepped out in an olive green satin bralette teamed with a pair of denim jeans and layered with a vintage upcycled and embroidered jacket and that is all the fashion inspiration we need to rock the Bohemian style this summer.
Suhana Khan’s monsoon fashion is all about sweater and tights
Suhana was spotted in Andheri by paparazzi as she stepped out of her car. She smiled happily for the cameras before walking away. Suhana layered her monsoon look for the day with a sports bra and a white cropped sweater with short sleeves and button details. Suhana further added pastel pink tights with high waists to her look as she posed for the cameras.
Uddhav Thackeray tests Covid positive, attends Cabinet meeting virtually
Congress Maharashtra observer Kamal Nath said he was supposed to meet Uddhav Thackeray before the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, but as Thackeray tested positive, the meeting got cancelled.
