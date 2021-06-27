Moderna, Pfizer vaccines warn of heart inflammation risk

In a rare side effect of the coronavirus vaccine shots, the product information about the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines is now warning about the increased risk for heart inflammation, reported Associated Press.

However, the benefits and the protection offered by the vaccines against the deadly infection outweighs the risk posed by the side effect which is evident commonly in people under 30, government officials said.

Earlier this week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded more than 1,200 cases of heart inflammation in people who received messenger RNA Covid-19 vaccines.

The risk from the vaccine is surfacing particularly after the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and the symptoms usually appear within a few days of vaccination, the Food and Drugs Administration said. Those witnessing mildest of symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, or a fast, fluttering or pounding heart after vaccination, should immediately seek medical attention, officials said.

The update in fact sheets for patients and health care providers appeared on Friday on the website.

In a joint statement, top government health officials and medical organisations said the side effect is "extremely rare" and usually mild in young people. People who see these side-effects recover on their own or with minimal treatment, the statement said.

More than 130 million Americans have been fully vaccinated with mRNA shots, according to the CDC, and there have been few reports of serious adverse effects. Two-dose Covid-19 vaccine regimens made by Moderna Inc. and partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE rely on the technology.





