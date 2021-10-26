Moderna reports ‘robust’ vaccine response in kids

US pharmaceutical giant Moderna on Monday reported a “robust neutralising antibody response” to its Covid vaccine in children aged 6-11, and said that it will submit the trial data to global regulators soon.

Researchers tested two shots for the 6- to 11-year-olds, given a month apart, that each contained half the dose given to adults. Preliminary results showed vaccinated children developed virus-fighting antibodies similar to levels that young adults produce after full-strength shots, Moderna said.

Data from clinical trials with more than 4,700 children in the age range “demonstrate strong immune response... one month after the second dose,” Moderna said. It added that like adults, the vaccinated youngsters had temporary side effects including fatigue, headache, fever and injection site pain.

China delays marathon, brings back restrictions

China on Monday indefinitely postponed the annual Beijing marathon scheduled to be held later this month as it fights a country-wide surge in Covid-19 cases including in the capital.

Beijing authorities also restricted entry to the city on Monday, and sent out directives asking citizens not to leave unless necessary.

“The epidemic situation is severe and complex, and the epidemic risk and prevention pressure faced by the capital continue to increase,” a Beijing official said on Monday.

Organisers of Beijing’s marathon said in a statement on Sunday that the run would be postponed until further notice “…in order to prevent the risk of the epidemic spreading.

More than 30,000 people were expected to take part in the event on October 31.

The China-Mongolia border city of Ejin Banner, a region hit hard in the latest coronavirus flare-up, told all residents and tourists on Monday that they must stay indoors to prevent the spread of the outbreak. The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 35 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

Russia on Monday reported 37,930 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day case tally since the start of the pandemic.