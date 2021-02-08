Modi, Biden commit to rule-based international order
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he and President Joe Biden were committed to a rule-based international order and looked to consolidating the strategic relationship between India and the US.
The two leaders spoke for the first time after Biden’s inauguration in January; they had spoken before, in December after Biden’s election victory.
“Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change,” Modi said in a tweet.
He added: “President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.”
The phrase “rule-based international order” is often used to indicate a shared goal and purpose to express disapproval or China’s flagrant violation of established norms and system as it seeks to aggressively push its interests and ambitions around the world, triggering to conflicts and tensions.
And the reference to the “Indo-Pacific region” was another indication the Biden administration had no intention of switching to “Asia-Pacific” region, as China has suggested through its state-controlled media.
Modi and Biden’s conversation followed similar calls between their cabinet ministers such as external affairs minister S Jaishankar and secretary of state Antony Blinken; defence ministers Rajnath Singh and Lloyd Austin; and National Security Advisers Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Concerning': WHO chief raises questions on vaccines as new variants surface
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi, Biden commit to rule-based international order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine in steps to assess efficacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House concerned about China's absence from conversation about Myanmar coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republican Congressman Ron Wright dies after Covid battle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump's impeachment trial to open with debate on constitutionality
- Scheduled to begin Tuesday, the proceedings are expected to diverge from the lengthy, complicated trial that resulted in Trump's acquittal a year ago. Under the terms being negotiated, it would launch first with a debate over its constitutionality, a key argument of the former president's defence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In one US county, spot on farmers’ protest among Super Bowl ads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anthony Fauci says vaccinate quickly to fight Covid-19 variants
- Anthony Fauci told a media briefing that while it was reasonable to think about studying the efficacy of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines as a one-dose regimen in light of supply constraints, such a study would take months to complete and thus likely make its conclusions moot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar junta imposes curfews, bans on gatherings in Yangon, Mandalay
- Rallies and gatherings of more than five people, along with motorized processions, are banned, and a 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew is imposed. The measures are effective until further notice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers say Trump appointees interfered with Covid-19 testing guidance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump's lawyers blast impeachment trial as 'political theater'
- Donald Trump's legal team suggests that he was simply exercising his First Amendment rights when he disputed the election results, arguing that he explicitly encouraged his supporters to have a peaceful protest and therefore cannot be responsible for the actions of the rioters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN urges 57 countries to reclaim women, children from Syrian camps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil's wealthy cause a stir trying to score quick Covid-19 vaccines
- Amid the government’s stumbling vaccine rollout, many moneyed Brazilians want to find a swift path to vaccination, sparking backlash from some public health experts and igniting debate on social media, editorial pages, and talk shows.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian minister’s remarks on transgressing LAC ‘unwitting confession’: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Nasa's SPHEREx mission, to be launched by SpaceX
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox