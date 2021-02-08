Modi, Biden commit to rule-based international order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he and President Joe Biden were committed to a rule-based international order and looked to consolidating the strategic relationship between India and the US.

The two leaders spoke for the first time after Biden’s inauguration in January; they had spoken before, in December after Biden’s election victory.

“Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change,” Modi said in a tweet.

He added: “President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.”

The phrase “rule-based international order” is often used to indicate a shared goal and purpose to express disapproval or China’s flagrant violation of established norms and system as it seeks to aggressively push its interests and ambitions around the world, triggering to conflicts and tensions.

And the reference to the “Indo-Pacific region” was another indication the Biden administration had no intention of switching to “Asia-Pacific” region, as China has suggested through its state-controlled media.

Modi and Biden’s conversation followed similar calls between their cabinet ministers such as external affairs minister S Jaishankar and secretary of state Antony Blinken; defence ministers Rajnath Singh and Lloyd Austin; and National Security Advisers Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan.