IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Modi, Biden commit to rule-based international order
A file photo from October 1, 2014 shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi with then US vice president Joe Biden in Washington DC. (PTI file)
A file photo from October 1, 2014 shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi with then US vice president Joe Biden in Washington DC. (PTI file)
world news

Modi, Biden commit to rule-based international order

The two leaders spoke for the first time after Biden’s inauguration in January; they had spoken before, in December after Biden’s election victory.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:33 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he and President Joe Biden were committed to a rule-based international order and looked to consolidating the strategic relationship between India and the US.

The two leaders spoke for the first time after Biden’s inauguration in January; they had spoken before, in December after Biden’s election victory.

“Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change,” Modi said in a tweet.

He added: “President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.”

The phrase “rule-based international order” is often used to indicate a shared goal and purpose to express disapproval or China’s flagrant violation of established norms and system as it seeks to aggressively push its interests and ambitions around the world, triggering to conflicts and tensions.

And the reference to the “Indo-Pacific region” was another indication the Biden administration had no intention of switching to “Asia-Pacific” region, as China has suggested through its state-controlled media.

Modi and Biden’s conversation followed similar calls between their cabinet ministers such as external affairs minister S Jaishankar and secretary of state Antony Blinken; defence ministers Rajnath Singh and Lloyd Austin; and National Security Advisers Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the global health body is eager to get the mission underway “as soon as possible”.(Reuters File Photo)
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the global health body is eager to get the mission underway “as soon as possible”.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

'Concerning': WHO chief raises questions on vaccines as new variants surface

AP, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:51 PM IST
At a press briefing on Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said South Africa's decision to suspend its vaccination campaign using the AstraZeneca vaccine is “a reminder that we need to do everything we can to reduce circulation of the virus with proven public health measures.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo from October 1, 2014 shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi with then US vice president Joe Biden in Washington DC. (PTI file)
A file photo from October 1, 2014 shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi with then US vice president Joe Biden in Washington DC. (PTI file)
world news

Modi, Biden commit to rule-based international order

By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The two leaders spoke for the first time after Biden’s inauguration in January; they had spoken before, in December after Biden’s election victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the medical staff holds a vial of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine during a visit by French Health Minister Olivier Veran at the South Ile-de-France Hospital Group, in Melun, on the outskirts of Paris, France February 8, 2021. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
A member of the medical staff holds a vial of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine during a visit by French Health Minister Olivier Veran at the South Ile-de-France Hospital Group, in Melun, on the outskirts of Paris, France February 8, 2021. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
world news

South Africa to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine in steps to assess efficacy

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:26 PM IST
South Africa said on Sunday it would put on hold its use of the AstraZeneca shot after research showing it was only minimally effective in preventing mild-to-moderate illness against a variant of the coronavirus now dominant in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)
world news

White House concerned about China's absence from conversation about Myanmar coup

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:21 PM IST
The White House on Monday expressed concern about China's absence from conversation about Myanmar coup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative-elect Ron Wright reacts to drawing number 6 during a lottery for office assignments on Capitol Hill in Washington, on November 30, 2018. (Reuters file)
Representative-elect Ron Wright reacts to drawing number 6 during a lottery for office assignments on Capitol Hill in Washington, on November 30, 2018. (Reuters file)
world news

Republican Congressman Ron Wright dies after Covid battle

By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:00 PM IST
He had tested positive for Covid1-9 in January and had been in hospital for two weeks in Texas. He had been battling lung cancer since 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally in Washington. (Reuters File Photo )
Former US President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally in Washington. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump's impeachment trial to open with debate on constitutionality

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:55 PM IST
  • Scheduled to begin Tuesday, the proceedings are expected to diverge from the lengthy, complicated trial that resulted in Trump's acquittal a year ago. Under the terms being negotiated, it would launch first with a debate over its constitutionality, a key argument of the former president's defence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Super Bowl serves as a platform for US companies to debut new commercials. They can cost $5 million for a 30-second slot and reach millions of people tuned in for the game all around the United States. (AFP)
Super Bowl serves as a platform for US companies to debut new commercials. They can cost $5 million for a 30-second slot and reach millions of people tuned in for the game all around the United States. (AFP)
world news

In one US county, spot on farmers’ protest among Super Bowl ads

By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The championship also serves as a platform for US companies to debut new commercials. They can cost $5 million for a 30-second slot
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anthony Fauci continued to encourage people get two doses of the vaccine REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
Anthony Fauci continued to encourage people get two doses of the vaccine REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Anthony Fauci says vaccinate quickly to fight Covid-19 variants

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:44 PM IST
  • Anthony Fauci told a media briefing that while it was reasonable to think about studying the efficacy of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines as a one-dose regimen in light of supply constraints, such a study would take months to complete and thus likely make its conclusions moot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Military supporters carry a portrait of junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing as they celebrate the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
Military supporters carry a portrait of junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing as they celebrate the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar junta imposes curfews, bans on gatherings in Yangon, Mandalay

AP, Naypyitaw
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • Rallies and gatherings of more than five people, along with motorized processions, are banned, and a 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew is imposed. The measures are effective until further notice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Trump administration weakened testing guidance in August "in order to hide evidence the virus was spreading rapidly among asymptomatic people," James Clyburn, chairman of the House of Representatives' Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis wrote in letters to the White House chief of staff and acting secretary of the Health and Human Services Department (HHS).(AFP)
The Trump administration weakened testing guidance in August "in order to hide evidence the virus was spreading rapidly among asymptomatic people," James Clyburn, chairman of the House of Representatives' Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis wrote in letters to the White House chief of staff and acting secretary of the Health and Human Services Department (HHS).(AFP)
world news

US lawmakers say Trump appointees interfered with Covid-19 testing guidance

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:20 PM IST
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)said in August that people who were exposed to Covid-19 but were not symptomatic did not need to be tested for the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump's second impeachment trial is opening with er US President a sense of urgency — by Democrats who want to hold him accountable for the violent Capitol siege and Republicans who want it over as quickly as possible.(Reuters)
Donald Trump's second impeachment trial is opening with er US President a sense of urgency — by Democrats who want to hold him accountable for the violent Capitol siege and Republicans who want it over as quickly as possible.(Reuters)
world news

Donald Trump's lawyers blast impeachment trial as 'political theater'

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Donald Trump's legal team suggests that he was simply exercising his First Amendment rights when he disputed the election results, arguing that he explicitly encouraged his supporters to have a peaceful protest and therefore cannot be responsible for the actions of the rioters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
world news

UN urges 57 countries to reclaim women, children from Syrian camps

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Under international law, these states have a duty to repatriate their citizens and, if there is evidence, to prosecute adults for war crimes or other offences at fair trials in their domestic courts, the experts said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Debate over unfair vaccine distribution in Brazil first flared after Supreme Court employees reportedly maneuvered to set aside some 7,000 Covid-19 vaccines for themselves and their families.(AP)
Debate over unfair vaccine distribution in Brazil first flared after Supreme Court employees reportedly maneuvered to set aside some 7,000 Covid-19 vaccines for themselves and their families.(AP)
world news

Brazil's wealthy cause a stir trying to score quick Covid-19 vaccines

AP, Sao Paulo
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • Amid the government’s stumbling vaccine rollout, many moneyed Brazilians want to find a swift path to vaccination, sparking backlash from some public health experts and igniting debate on social media, editorial pages, and talk shows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file picture of India’s Border Roads Organisation carrying out snow clearance to keep strategic roads and passes open for movement of troops, at Line of Actual Control. (ANI file)
A file picture of India’s Border Roads Organisation carrying out snow clearance to keep strategic roads and passes open for movement of troops, at Line of Actual Control. (ANI file)
world news

Indian minister’s remarks on transgressing LAC ‘unwitting confession’: China

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:52 PM IST
“For a long time, the Indian side has conducted frequent acts of trespass in the border area in an attempt to encroach on China’s territory,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said
READ FULL STORY
Close
SPHEREx is a planned two-year astrophysics mission that aims to survey the sky in the near-infrared light to study the birth of the universe.(NASA)
SPHEREx is a planned two-year astrophysics mission that aims to survey the sky in the near-infrared light to study the birth of the universe.(NASA)
world news

All you need to know about Nasa's SPHEREx mission, to be launched by SpaceX

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The space agency had announced the selection of SpaceX for launch services of the SPHEREx mission on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP