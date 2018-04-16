Modi, Xi may set aside diplomatic template to meet in China before SCO summit

Speculation is mounting on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a quick trip to China in the coming weeks for a bilateral summit with President Xi Jinping weeks before his June trip for the multilateral Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Indian diplomats have neither denied nor confirmed the first visit, but Modi is scheduled to attend the SCO summit on June 8 and 9 in the coastal city of Qingdao and meet Xi then.

“During that (SCO summit), we will definitely have a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping. And before that happens, we want to have a lot of other meetings,” Indian envoy to China, Gautam Bambawale had told Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post in an interview in March.

National security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s unannounced visit to China last week fuelled the speculation that it was in connection with Modi’s bilateral visit before the SCO meet.

Doval met Communist Party of China (CPC) politburo member Yang Jiechi — formerly the NSA’s counterpart for the ongoing boundary talks between the two countries — in Shanghai, and not in Beijing, away from the focus of media.

An official statement from India said the visit was part of high-level engagements between the two countries.

Doval’s visit wasn’t likely connected with the SCO summit in June — he will be in Beijing in the middle of May for a scheduled meeting of NSAs from the SCO member countries.

It will be unprecedented if Modi comes to China twice in a few weeks, and will be possibly an indication that both countries are serious about repairing ties — plagued by multiple festering issues like the boundary dispute — damaged further during and in the aftermath of the Doklam military standoff last year.

One reason for Modi-Xi to have a bilateral summit before the SCO summit is that the two leaders will have tight schedules during the multilateral meeting in Qingdao.

The SCO, an inter-governmental organisation founded in 2001, comprises Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, India, and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan were admitted as full members of the organisation at last year’s Astana summit.

New Delhi and Islamabad will attend the summit as full members for the first time.

South Asia watchers here are worried that bilateral differences between the two countries could dampen the “Shanghai spirit” of cooperation that is said to drive the organisation.

A prior meeting between Modi and Xi could ensure topics like Kashmir don’t hijack the SCO summit.

It will also be a sign of how the heads of countries — those perceived as “strong leaders” — are trying to break from the diplomacy templates and strike a new type of relation with counterparts to ease differences.

For example, a brief meeting between Modi and Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg in Germany last July is said to have set the stage for resolving the Doklam standoff.

An increase in one-on-one engagements between Modi and Xi over and above the existing dialogue mechanisms could also help guide the relationship — as complex and layered as India-China ties — toward a more mutually acceptable status.

Whether the two leaders decide to engage in a more focused talk before they meet in Qingdao remains to be seen.