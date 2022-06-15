More people are avoiding the news, and trusting it less, report says
A growing number of people are selectively avoiding important news stories such as the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the cost-of-living crisis, according to a report released on Tuesday.
While the majority of people surveyed consume news regularly, 38% said they often or sometimes avoid the news – up from 29% in 2017 – the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said in its annual Digital News Report. Around 36% – particularly those under 35 – say that the news lowers their mood.
Trust in news is also declining, and is lowest in the United States. On average, 42% of people said they trust most news most of the time; that figure has fallen in almost half the countries in the report and risen in seven.
"Large numbers of people see the media as subject to undue political influence, and only a small minority believe most news organisations put what's best for society ahead of their own commercial interest," wrote Reuters Institute Director Rasmus Kleis Nielsen in the report, which is based on an online survey of 93,432 people, conducted in 46 markets.
Younger audiences are increasingly accessing the news via platforms such as TikTok, and have a weaker connection to news brands, the report found.
Each week 78% of 18- to 24-year-olds access news via aggregators, search engines and social media. Forty percent of that age group uses TikTok each week, with 15% saying they use it to find, discuss or share news.
The growth in the number of people who pay for online news may be leveling off, with a large proportion of digital subscriptions going to a few national brands. Across 20 countries where payment for news is widespread, 17% of survey respondents paid for any online news, the same figure as last year. Payment for local news varies across markets.
The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism is funded by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Thomson Reuters.
The poll has a margin of error of 2-3 percentage points up or down.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 15, 2022
Dear Taurus, financially the day will prove quite favourable as good earnings are indicated. For Virgo, financially the day will prove quite favourable as good earnings are indicated. Scorpio will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for Aquarius.
-
10% elders admit to being victims of physical assault; sons among abusers: Study
Disrespect accounted for 57 per cent of the elder abuse, followed by verbal abuse at 38 per cent, neglect at 33 per cent, and economic exploitation at 24 per cent. An alarming 13 per cent of elders experienced physical abuse in the form of slapping and beating, the survey found.
-
Man, woman paraded naked over extramarital relationship in Chhattisgarh
After the incident came to light, a police team was sent to the village for investigation, said a senior police official. The man's wife spotted him with another woman, and called some people including her relatives, the official said.
-
Anushka Sharma reacts angrily to publication sharing Vamika's pics on Instagram
Actor Anushka Sharma has reacted angrily to a post, by a publication on Instagram, featuring the photo of her daughter Vamika Kohli. Taking to their Instagram account, the publication shared Vamika's photo after she returned with mother Anushka and father-cricketer Virat Kohli from their recent Maldives vacation.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics