More sanctions on Russia over Navalny cannot be ruled out: Germany
The German government said on Wednesday further sanctions against Russia cannot be ruled out after a Moscow court jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and police used force against opposition protesters.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday's verdict against Navalny was "far from any rule of law standards" and demanded an end to violence against peaceful protesters in Russia.
Asked if Germany was mulling new sanctions against Russia, Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told a regular news conference the European Union had already imposed sanctions against Moscow following a nerve agent attack on Navalny.
"Further sanctions are not to be ruled out," Seibert said, adding that Berlin would discuss further steps with its European partners.
Seibert said Moscow's handling of the Navalny case violated basic human rights principles which Moscow had signed up to and that Berlin condemned "the systematic use of force" against demonstrators by Russian police.
The EU in December imposed sanctions on six Russians and a state scientific research centre accused of deploying against Navalny a banned nerve agent designed for military use.
Western countries have urged Moscow to immediately free Navalny.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied the authorities tried to poison Navalny and said Russian agents would have finished the job if they had wanted him dead. He said in December that reports the Russian state had poisoned Navalny were part of a U.S.-backed plot to try to discredit him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden team in talks with utilities, car companies about emissions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: When lawmakers turned lawbreakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban on diplomatic blitz after Afghan peace talks stall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine Sputnik V turns out to be a scientific and political win for Putin
- For the Kremlin, the homemade vaccine -- first vilified by the West -- demonstrates Russia's excellence, with Putin having called Sputnik V "the best vaccine in the world".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More sanctions on Russia over Navalny cannot be ruled out: Germany
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination delay could cost EU economy 90 billion euros: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar's Suu Kyi charged with possessing illegal radios
- The charges against Suu Kyi appear to carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. The charge sheets indicate the unregistered walkie-talkies were for use by Suu Kyi’s bodyguards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin says police response to Alexei Navalny protests 'justified'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More Than 20 per cent Londoners Have Covid-19 Antibodies: ONS Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bidens bring an unexpected piece of furniture to White House
- Upstairs in the family residence, the bed is set for the president's youngest grandchild, Beau Biden Jr. The baby was born last year to Biden's only surviving son, Hunter Biden, brother of Beau Biden, the president's other son, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran buys AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid vaccine despite leader’s ban on western shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpaceX Starship explodes during landing, FAA launches probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain must urgently stamp out coronavirus mutations, says Matt Hancock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trade secretary stands by digital tax opposed by US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea approves import of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox