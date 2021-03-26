IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / More than 300 people killed by Myanmar forces since coup, claims advocacy group
A person sits on the stairs during a candle vigil organized by Myanmar citizens living in India and members of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a student organisation from India's Mizoram state, to pay tribute to people who died in Myanmar after the military coup, in New Delhi, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A person sits on the stairs during a candle vigil organized by Myanmar citizens living in India and members of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a student organisation from India's Mizoram state, to pay tribute to people who died in Myanmar after the military coup, in New Delhi, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
world news

More than 300 people killed by Myanmar forces since coup, claims advocacy group

The non-profit Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), 320 people had recorded 320 deaths by March 25. It said that nearly 90% of victims were shot dead and a quarter of them were shot in the head.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 08:50 AM IST

Myanmar's security forces have killed more than 300 people in attempts to crush opposition to a Feb. 1 coup, with nearly 90% of victims shot dead and a quarter of them shot in the head, according to data from an advocacy group and local media.

A junta spokesman said 164 protesters and nine members of the security forces had been killed as of Tuesday. Reuters could not independently verify all the accounts.

The killings have drawn outrage and prompted some sanctions from Western countries, including the United States. The use of lethal force against civilians had also been condemned by some Southeast Asian neighbours, which tend to be restrained in their criticism.

"Crimes against humanity are committed daily," said the non-profit Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) group, which has been recording the deaths as well as nearly 3,000 people arrested, charged or sentenced since the coup.

The group had recorded 320 deaths by March 25.

Its data show at least 25 percent of those who were killed died from shots to the head, raising suspicions they were deliberately targeted for killing. Full data is not available for every death.

"Everything points to troops adopting shoot to kill tactics to suppress the protests," Amnesty International said earlier this month.

The junta denies using excessive force and says that its actions have met international norms in the face of a situation it says is a threat to national security.

Nearly 90% of the dead were male. Some 36% were aged 24 or under.

The youngest victim, seven-year-old Khin Myo Chit, was shot dead in the second city of Mandalay on Tuesday. She was at her home with her father when she was killed.

Win Kyi, 78, is the oldest person recorded to have been killed and was among around 50 people killed in Yangon's Hlaing Thayar district on March 14, the bloodiest day so far.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Two men on a motorbike alert people and anti coup protesters as armed security forces arrive to crack down on a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, (AP)
Two men on a motorbike alert people and anti coup protesters as armed security forces arrive to crack down on a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, (AP)
world news

Myanmar activists to hit streets in fresh protests after paralysing strike

Reuters, Yangon
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Marking a switch in tactics by protesters, Wednesday's silent strike left normally bustling areas of commercial hubs like Yangon in the south and Monywa in central Myanmar deserted.
READ FULL STORY
Myanmar citizens are following the lead of protesters in Hong Kong, Belarus and elsewhere who have found creative ways around government internet restrictions.(REUTERS)
Myanmar citizens are following the lead of protesters in Hong Kong, Belarus and elsewhere who have found creative ways around government internet restrictions.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar citizens find ways around crackdown on internet

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:02 PM IST
They have moved to a mirror site of Facebook on the dark web, used apps that rely on Bluetooth technology to continue messaging each other and turned to lesser known social media platforms to stay connected.
READ FULL STORY
Armed Myanmar riot policemen and soldiers reach a makeshift barricade made by anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP)
Armed Myanmar riot policemen and soldiers reach a makeshift barricade made by anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP)
world news

Myanmar: 7-year-old girl killed after security forces open fire in Mandalay

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 04:37 PM IST
She became the country's youngest victim so far in a crackdown by the junta against opposition to last month's military coup.
READ FULL STORY
Protesters detained by police during the anti-coup demonstrations react after being released at Tamwe township police station in Yangon, Myanmar. (Reuters)
Protesters detained by police during the anti-coup demonstrations react after being released at Tamwe township police station in Yangon, Myanmar. (Reuters)
world news

Myanmar junta frees hundreds held for anti-coup protests

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 03:17 PM IST
  • Witnesses outside Insein Prison in Yangon saw busloads of mostly young people, looking happy with some flashing the three-finger gesture of defiance adopted by the protest movement. State-run TV said a total of 628 were freed.
READ FULL STORY
Anti coup protesters run as riot policemen and soldiers crack down on a demonstration and detain protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar.(AP)
Anti coup protesters run as riot policemen and soldiers crack down on a demonstration and detain protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar.(AP)
world news

Myanmar set for silent strike after violence claims youngest victim

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:08 AM IST
Pro-democracy protesters also held more candle-lit vigils overnight including in a district of the commercial capital Yangon and in Thahton in Mon State.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP