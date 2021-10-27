Home / World News / More than 600,000 homes in eastern US without power due to storm
world news

More than 600,000 homes in eastern US without power due to storm

  • The National Weather Service called the situation dangerous and warned of hurricane-type gusts of wind and many uprooted trees.
New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency as the storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to the area, with up to 3 inches of rain in some parts of the city.(AFP)
New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency as the storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to the area, with up to 3 inches of rain in some parts of the city.(AFP)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

A powerful coastal storm left more than 600,000 homes without power in the northeastern United States on Wednesday, forecasters said.

The state of Massachusetts was the hardest hit, with 466,000 homes without power as of 8:00 am (1200 GMT).

The National Weather Service called the situation dangerous and warned of hurricane-type gusts of wind and many uprooted trees.

"Travel is not recommended," said the NWS office in Boston.

Rhode Island was also badly affected, with 91,000 homes without electricity.

The NWS said the situation should improve toward the end of the day and that the storm "will move farther offshore tonight."

 

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out