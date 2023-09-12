News / World News / Morocco king visits earthquake victims in hospital; death toll crosses 2,900

Morocco king visits earthquake victims in hospital; death toll crosses 2,900

AFP |
Sep 12, 2023 10:32 PM IST

Morocco Earthquake: The monarch visited Marrakesh University Hospital and "inquired about the state of health of the injured".

Morocco's King Mohammed VI paid a hospital visit Tuesday to victims of the earthquake that rocked the North African country last week, killing at least 2,900 people, state media reported.

Morocco Earthquake: People dig through the rubble as they search for people who were killed by the earthquake, in the town of Imi N'tala, outside Marrakech, Morocco.(AP)
Morocco Earthquake: People dig through the rubble as they search for people who were killed by the earthquake, in the town of Imi N'tala, outside Marrakech, Morocco.(AP)

Read more: Italy's Lampedusa island hit with record migrant arrivals: ‘Situation dramatic’

The monarch visited Marrakesh University Hospital and "inquired about the state of health of the injured" before donating blood, according to the official MAP news agency.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out