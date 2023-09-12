Morocco king visits earthquake victims in hospital; death toll crosses 2,900
Sep 12, 2023 10:32 PM IST
Morocco Earthquake: The monarch visited Marrakesh University Hospital and "inquired about the state of health of the injured".
Morocco's King Mohammed VI paid a hospital visit Tuesday to victims of the earthquake that rocked the North African country last week, killing at least 2,900 people, state media reported.
The monarch visited Marrakesh University Hospital and "inquired about the state of health of the injured" before donating blood, according to the official MAP news agency.
