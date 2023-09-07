Mortal Kombat 1: Netizens go wild as Megan Fox voices Nitara in upcoming game

Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on multiple platforms on September 19, 2023. While the game's release is highly anticipated by players and streamers alike, the announcement that the voice of Nitara, an enigmatic vampire, will be played by Hollywood actress Megan Fox has added to the frenzy. “It's cool to be in the game. Because I'm not really just voicing it… She's kind of me.”- Megan Fox

Fans all over the internet are extremely delighted with the decision. Nitara is a vampire who divulges between the good and bad, resulting in a character who has a lot of depth and is loved by all.

Megan Fox on playing Nitara

Megan Fox, a Hollywood actor, will be lending her voice to the character of Nitara. In a recent announcement trailer shared by WarnerBros. Games on YouTube, the actress could be seen talking about her role in the game.

Talking about the character, she said, “I really like her. She's a vampire, which obviously;y resonates for whatever reason.”

Megan also shared how her passion for the project came from Mortal Kombat's history. The game has been a staple in the gaming world since 1992.

“Mortal Kombat- it's just one of those staples. It has been around since gaming has been around,” began Megan.

“I think it's an opportunity anyone would want. Cause we all grew up playing the game and it is one of the greatest video games of all time,” she added.

Nitara- an enigmatic vampire

Nitara is a vampire in the game. She divulges between evil and good in order to save her people. She preys on the blood of others in order to remain alive.

Her character debuted in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance in 2002. ‘Nitara’ is an Indian word meaning deeply rooted; standing firm.

Within the game, she has certain signature moves like Unicron kick, blood spit and quick escape.

Netizens go wild as Megan Fox voices Nitara