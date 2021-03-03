Moscow accuses US of 'anti-Russian lunge' after imposition of new sanctions
Russia's foreign ministry late on Tuesday said new sanctions imposed by the Unite States were evidence of a "hostile anti-Russian lunge" that further harmed relations between Washington and Moscow.
The United States on Tuesday, in President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition politician Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year.
"We will respond based on the principle of reciprocity, but not necessarily symmetrically," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was cited as saying in a statement.
Biden’s Covid-19 mask mandate faces a new challenge. Now from ‘red’ state Texas
- Abbott, a Republican, has faced sustained criticism from his party in America’s biggest red state over the statewide mask mandate.
Hong Kong makes 100th pro-democracy arrest under national security law
Australia building world's first platypus sanctuary
- The Taronga Conservation Society Australia and the New South Wales State government said they would build the specialist facility at a zoo 391 km from Sydney, by 2022, which could house up to 65 platypuses.
Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of Covid-19 lockdown
South Korea probes deaths of 2 who received AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
- A 63-year-old nursing home patient with cerebrovascular disease, developed symptoms including high fever, after being given the vaccine four days ago, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing.
Thai activist Chaiamorn, accused of burning king's portrait, arrested
- Chaiamorn is charged under a strict lese majeste law that carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison if found guilty, as well as arson and trespassing on government property.
Sweden's capital Stockholm hit by 100% spike in Covid-19 cases in just 3 weeks
- With the current infection rates, the capital area has seen a “small” increase in the number of people “so seriously ill that they are in need of hospital care,” Johan Bratt, the acting health and medical care director for the Stockholm region, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Kenya receives receives 1 million Covid vaccines from India under COVAX
Myanmar police fire to break up protests as ASEAN diplomatic effort stalls
Peace btw Afghan govt, Taliban 'waste of time' unless violence reduced: Ahmedzai
Pakistan needs more legislations to meet remaining FATF benchmarks: Report
- The global watchdog had in October last year asked Pakistan to deliver on all 27 points by this February. However, Islamabad failed in this regard.
10 rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: Reports
- It was the second rocket attack in Iraq this month and came two days before Pope Francis is due to visit the country.
Chris Cuomo addresses allegations against his brother. Then says he cannot
No evidence US Capitol rioters belong to antifa movement, says FBI chief
