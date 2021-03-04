Most African countries to begin vaccination drives by end of March: WHO
- The world's poorest continent faces logistical and financial obstacles to securing all the vaccines it needs, but the WHO-led COVAX facility has begun to bear fruit.
Most African countries will kick-start their Covid-19 vaccination programs by the end of March as efforts to procure doses for the continent's 1.3 billion people gather pace, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
The world's poorest continent faces logistical and financial obstacles to securing all the vaccines it needs, but the WHO-led COVAX facility has begun to bear fruit.
"This week Africa has been at the forefront of COVAX facility deliveries, finally, with almost 10 million vaccine doses being delivered to 11 countries as of this morning," WHO Africa's Matshidiso Moeti told a virtual news conference.
"We expect that around half of African countries will receive COVAX deliveries in the coming week and that most countries will have vaccination programs underway by the end of March."
COVAX, also led by the GAVI vaccines alliance and other partners, plans to send about 1.3 billion doses to 92 lower- and middle-income nations, covering up to 20% of their populations.
As of Thursday, Africa had reported at least 3,955,000 infections and 104,000 deaths. That is still a relatively small toll compared to other continents, with higher national death counts in the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and Britain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tsunami warning issued after earthquake strikes off New Zealand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's parliament to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gunmen kill 7 workers, bomb kills doctor: Afghan official
- In Thursday's bombing in Jalalabad, the female doctor was killed while on her way to work at the provincial hospital's maternity ward.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huawei CFO lawyer says Donald Trump comments a 'salvo' in trade war
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European Union sets itself jobs, training and equality targets for 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most African countries to begin vaccination drives by end of March: WHO
- The world's poorest continent faces logistical and financial obstacles to securing all the vaccines it needs, but the WHO-led COVAX facility has begun to bear fruit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK police rule out criminal inquiry into 1995 Princess Diana interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany approves AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for people over 65 years of age
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong removed from annual index of the world's freest economies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US suspends tariffs on UK Goods in Airbus-Boeing dispute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California SUV crash victims suspected of being smuggled across US-Mexico border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines may shift to lowest quarantine level as coronavirus vaccines arrive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zimbabwe approves Covaxin, first in Africa to okay India-made Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US traffic deaths spike even as Covid-19 pandemic cuts miles travelled
- The National Safety Council estimates that 42,060 people died in vehicle crashes in 2020, an 8% increase over 2019 and the first jump in four years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU's coast guard agency Frontex involved in dozen migrant pushback incidents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox