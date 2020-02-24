Motera event, Sachin’s name: How US media covered day 1 of Trump’s India visit

world

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 22:57 IST

After hours of breathless reporting of the first day of President Donald Trump’s whirlwind visit to India Monday, with “live updates”, US media outlets returned to the coronavirus outbreak and domestic politics, as did the president himself with a string of tweets after turning in for the night in New Delhi.

For most of the day though, his arrival in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and being received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visit to Sabarmati Ashram and the massive rally at the Motera cricket stadium were reported as they happened,

The size of the crowd at the Motera stadium rally, was noted widely, for the pre-visit expectations of “million” by President Trump, and reports noted the thinning of the stands towards the later part of the event. One report indicated it was due to harsh sun beating down on that part of the stadium.

Some reports questioned if the visit was high on hype and optics and low on substance, a reference to continuing uncertainty about whether or not a trade will be announced when the two sides hold meetings in New Delhi on Tuesday. But chances appeared bleak, as the president himself indicated in his remarks at the Motera rally, at which he highlighted, instead, the more than $3 billion in defense deals lined up for announcement.

Politico noted President Trump’s protectionism under America First had found a match in India.

The president’s arrival in Ahmedabad was way too late for print editions of major dailies because of the time differences, and so were the rest of schedule, the Sabarmati Ashram visit and the stop over in Agra to see the Taj. But their websites, kept up the reporting, and prominently on their home-page.

“Inside the stadium, cheering crowds prepare Trump,” ran a headline on a Washington Post report on the wait before the big address, at around 2:30 am (US eastern, 1:00 pm in India). And the story was updated frequently: “Trump says Namaste (Hello) India”, “Trump visits the Taj Mahal: ‘Truly incredible’”.

The size of the rally was also noted. The Wall Street Journal ran an updated comprehensive article under a headline that said it upfront: “Trump Kicks Off Two-Day India Visit With Massive Rally”. Breitbart went with “Donald Trump Addresses Roaring Crowd of over 100,000 People in India at ‘Namaste Trump’ Rally.

Modi had been effusive in his praise of Trump, and Trump more than reciprocated. The relations between the two leaders was widely noted, as it has been since Modi embraced Trump, a renowned germophobe, at their first meeting in the White House in 2017. It was a hug in Ahmedabad as Trump arrived.

US media also reported the president’s struggles with Hindi, local words and names — Sachin Tendulkar came out “Suchin”, for instance. The New York Times reported, disapprovingly, “But even as he name-checked famous cricket players and Bollywood stars, Mr. Trump betrayed unfamiliarity with the country — and even his immediate location — when he stumbled over several pronunciations, including those of Ahmedabad itself, as well as Gujarat, the state it anchors and Mr. Modi’s political home base.”

But as Monday progressed, US media had moved on to the spread of the Coronavirus virus and its impact on stocks.

President Trump had moved on himself, at least for the day. His last few posts on twitter were retweets of posts highlighting achievements of his administration, with an eye on his re-election bid in November. Tuesday, however, the visit will be back at the top of his agenda, with meetings and ceremonies.