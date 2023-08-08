Home / World News / Mother in California fills bottle with ‘alcohol’ to stop baby from crying

Mother in California fills bottle with ‘alcohol’ to stop baby from crying

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Aug 08, 2023 03:43 PM IST

The child is being treated at a hospital and the health condition has not been revealed.

In a shameful incident from California, United States, a mother allegedly filled her baby's bottle with alcohol to stop the baby from crying. According to a report published by the New York Post, the 7-week-old baby became intoxicated.

Representational picture(shutterstock)
Representational picture(shutterstock)

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department informed on Monday that the 37-year-old woman named Honesti De La Torre has been charged with child endangerment, for her shocking act.

According to authorities, deputies were called around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday to an unincorporated area of Rialto, 55 miles east of Los Angeles in the United States.

ALSO READ| Why so serious? Megan Rapinoe reveals reason for ‘wry laugh’ after missing penalty kick which caused US' ouster from WC

As per officials, De La Torre was driving through Rialto and stopped to put alcohol in the baby's bottle in an attempt to stop the baby from crying.

The child is being treated at a hospital and the health condition has not been revealed. Meanwhile, the mother is being held in the West Valley Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out