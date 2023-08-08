Mother in California fills bottle with ‘alcohol’ to stop baby from crying

In a shameful incident from California, United States, a mother allegedly filled her baby's bottle with alcohol to stop the baby from crying. According to a report published by the New York Post, the 7-week-old baby became intoxicated. Representational picture(shutterstock)

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department informed on Monday that the 37-year-old woman named Honesti De La Torre has been charged with child endangerment, for her shocking act.

According to authorities, deputies were called around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday to an unincorporated area of Rialto, 55 miles east of Los Angeles in the United States.

As per officials, De La Torre was driving through Rialto and stopped to put alcohol in the baby's bottle in an attempt to stop the baby from crying.

The child is being treated at a hospital and the health condition has not been revealed. Meanwhile, the mother is being held in the West Valley Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

