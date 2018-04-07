Muenster LIVE: Driver of van that plowed into a group killed himself, says German police
A security source said about the Muenster incident: “The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out.” Here are the Live updates.world Updated: Apr 07, 2018 21:12 IST
Several people were killed and dozens injured after a van plowed into a group of people in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday.
“There are several dead, probably including the suspect,” a police spokeswoman said.
Police said the suspect had probably died in the attack.
It was not immediately clear if the incident was an attack.
Here are Live updates:
9:10pm: Police say the driver of the van that ploughed into a group of people in Muenster killed himself.
9:05pm: German police say not looking for more suspects in Muenster: Reuters
9pm: The incident took place near a popular restaurant in the city’s medieval city centre, according to DW News.
8:45pm: The online edition of Spiegel magazine says German authorities were “assuming” the incident was an attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation.
8:35pm: Police have asked people not to speculate and avoid the area of the accident.