 Muenster LIVE: Driver of van that plowed into a group killed himself, says German police | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Muenster LIVE: Driver of van that plowed into a group killed himself, says German police

A security source said about the Muenster incident: “The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out.” Here are the Live updates.

world Updated: Apr 07, 2018 21:12 IST
Agencies
First responders work at the scene when several people were killed and injured when a car ploughed into pedestrians in Muenster, western Germany on April 7, 2018.
First responders work at the scene when several people were killed and injured when a car ploughed into pedestrians in Muenster, western Germany on April 7, 2018.(AFP Photo)

Several people were killed and dozens injured after a van plowed into a group of people in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday.

“There are several dead, probably including the suspect,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police said the suspect had probably died in the attack.

It was not immediately clear if the incident was an attack.

Here are Live updates:

9:10pm: Police say the driver of the van that ploughed into a group of people in Muenster killed himself.

9:05pm: German police say not looking for more suspects in Muenster: Reuters

9pm: The incident took place near a popular restaurant in the city’s medieval city centre, according to DW News.

8:45pm: The online edition of Spiegel magazine says German authorities were “assuming” the incident was an attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation.

8:35pm: Police have asked people not to speculate and avoid the area of the accident.

tags

more from world
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature