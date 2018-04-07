Muenster LIVE: Driver of van that plowed into a group killed himself, says German police

Several people were killed and dozens injured after a van plowed into a group of people in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday.

“There are several dead, probably including the suspect,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police said the suspect had probably died in the attack.

It was not immediately clear if the incident was an attack.

Here are Live updates:

9:10pm: Police say the driver of the van that ploughed into a group of people in Muenster killed himself.

9:05pm: German police say not looking for more suspects in Muenster: Reuters

9pm: The incident took place near a popular restaurant in the city’s medieval city centre, according to DW News.

8:45pm: The online edition of Spiegel magazine says German authorities were “assuming” the incident was an attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation.

8:35pm: Police have asked people not to speculate and avoid the area of the accident.