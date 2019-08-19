e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 19, 2019

Multiple blasts in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, 66 injured

The blasts took place on Monday morning in Jalalabad city on the 100th Independence Day of Afghanistan.

world Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:17 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Jalalabad
Multiple blasts shook Afghanistan.
Multiple blasts shook Afghanistan.(Representational image)
         

At least 66 civilians sustained injuries in multiple blasts in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Monday, state media reported.

The incident took place on Monday morning in Jalalabad city on the 100th Independence Day of Afghanistan, reported Pajhwok Afghan News agency.Details regarding the nature of the blast are yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes two days after the wedding hall suicide blast in Kabul that claimed the lives of 63 people and injured 180 others. The ISIS had claimed the responsibility for carrying out the heinous blast.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 17:16 IST

tags
more from world
top news
    trending topics
    Delhi Flood Alert LiveBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Ashes 2019World Photography Day 2019India vs West Indies 'A'
    don't miss