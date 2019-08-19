Multiple blasts in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, 66 injured

world

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:17 IST

At least 66 civilians sustained injuries in multiple blasts in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Monday, state media reported.

The incident took place on Monday morning in Jalalabad city on the 100th Independence Day of Afghanistan, reported Pajhwok Afghan News agency.Details regarding the nature of the blast are yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes two days after the wedding hall suicide blast in Kabul that claimed the lives of 63 people and injured 180 others. The ISIS had claimed the responsibility for carrying out the heinous blast.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 17:16 IST