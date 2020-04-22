Muslims to look for Ramazan moon on Thursday, details here

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 18:26 IST

The holy month of Ramazan is right around the corner wherein Muslims all across the world observe a month-long fasting.

The month of Ramazan is the holiest of the year as per the Islamic tradition and lasts for around 28 to 30 days depending on the sighting of the moon.

Ramazan begins on the next day of the sighting of the new moon or the crescent. This year, Ramazan is likely to begin on Friday (April 24) depending on the moon-sighting on Thursday, April 23.

The UAE’s moon-sighting committee will meet on Thursday and look for the crescent to formally announce the beginning of Ramazan from April 24. The first roza or fast will be kept on April 24 if the new moon on April 23.

This year, the holy month is sure to begin on Friday, April 24, as April 23 is the last day of the month before Ramazan. The month before Ramazan is known as Sha’ban and consists of not more than 30 days.

Since April 23 will be the 30th of the month of Sha’ban, Ramazan will most likely begin from Friday, April 24.

The UAE moon-sighting committee will formally make the announcement after the maghrib (evening) prayer on April 23.

The month-long fasting or Sawm (fasting from dawn till dusk) is one of the five pillars of Islam and is observed by Muslims across the world during Ramazan to inculcate a sense of self-restraint and patience. It is a period of devotion, forgiveness, repentance and self-reflection.

The day starts with partaking a meal at the crack of dawn and ends by breaking the fast after sunset and saying the evening prayer.

The month-long phase of fasting culminates into the day of feasting after the moon is sighted and Eid is celebrated to round off the holy month.