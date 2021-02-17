IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Myanmar coup protesters mass again, reject army's claim it has public support
The coup that cut short the Southeast Asian country's unsteady transition towards democracy has prompted daily demonstrations since February 6. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The coup that cut short the Southeast Asian country's unsteady transition towards democracy has prompted daily demonstrations since February 6. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar coup protesters mass again, reject army's claim it has public support

Opponents of the February 1 military coup are deeply sceptical of junta assurances, given at a news conference on Tuesday, that there would be a fair election and it would hand over power, even as police filed an additional charge against Suu Kyi.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:13 PM IST

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Myanmar on Wednesday, rejecting the army's assertion that the public supported its overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and vowing they would not be cowed in their bid to end military rule.

Opponents of the February 1 military coup are deeply sceptical of junta assurances, given at a news conference on Tuesday, that there would be a fair election and it would hand over power, even as police filed an additional charge against Suu Kyi.

The Nobel Peace laureate, detained since the coup, now faces a charge of violating a Natural Disaster Management Law as well as charges of illegally importing six walkie talkie radios. Her next hearing is set for March 1.

"We love democracy and hate the junta," Sithu Maung, an elected member of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) told tens of thousands of people at the Sule Pagoda, a central protest site in the main city of Yangon.

"We must be the last generation to experience a coup."

Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for the ruling council, told the Tuesday news conference that 40 million of the 53 million population supported the military's action.

Sithu Maung poked fun at that saying: "We're showing here that we're not in that 40 million."

Suu Kyi's party swept a November 8 election as widely expected, but the army alleges there was fraud. It said its seizure of power was in line with the constitution and it remained committed to democracy.

A protester who gave her name as Khin was scornful.

"They said there was vote fraud but look at the people here," said Khin.

The coup that cut short the Southeast Asian country's unsteady transition towards democracy has prompted daily demonstrations since February 6.

The takeover has also drawn strong Western criticism, with renewed anger from Washington and London over the additional charge for Suu Kyi.

Although China has taken a softer line, its ambassador in Myanmar on Tuesday dismissed accusations it supported the coup.

Despite that, protesters also gathered outside the Chinese embassy.

Tens of thousands took to the streets of the city of Mandalay, where some people also blocked its main rail link, and crowds gathered in several other places.

Photographs from the small central town of Khin U showed a sea of people in straw hats and coronavirus masks listening to speeches. Thousands marched in the capital, Naypyitaw, and hundreds in the southern town of Mawlamyine, witnesses said. Both places saw clashes last week.

There were no reports of serious trouble on Wednesday.

Earlier, UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said he feared the possibility of violence against the protesters and made an urgent call on any country with influence over the generals, and businesses, to press them to avoid it.

In Yangon and elsewhere, motorists responded to a "broken-down car campaign" spread on social media, stopping their supposedly stalled cars, with bonnets raised, on streets and bridges to block them to police and military trucks.

Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners group said more than 450 arrests had been made since the coup. Those arrested include much of the NLD's senior leadership.

The suspension of the internet at night has added to a sense of fear.

'DISTURBED'

Zaw Min Tun told the news conference, the junta's first since the coup, that the military was giving a guarantee that an election would be held and power handed to the winner. He gave no time frame, but said the army would not be in power for long.

The last stretch of army rule lasted nearly half a century before democratic reforms began in 2011.

Suu Kyi, 75, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest for her efforts to bring democracy.

The United States was "disturbed" by reports of the additional criminal charge against Suu Kyi, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Washington imposed new sanctions last week on the military. No additional measures were announced on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also decried the new criminal charge, saying the military "fabricated" it.

The unrest has revived memories of bloody suppression of protests under previous juntas.

Police have opened fire several times, mostly with rubber bullets, to disperse protesters. A protester who was shot in the head in Naypyitaw last week is not expected to survive.

A policeman died of injuries sustained in a protest in Mandalay on Monday, the military said.

As well as the demonstrations in towns across the ethnically diverse country, a civil disobedience movement has brought strikes that are crippling many functions of government.

Actor Pyay Ti Oo said opposition could not be quelled.

"They say we're like a brush fire and will stop after a while but will we? No. Won't stop until we succeed,” he told the crowd.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar
Close
The school has around 1,000 students and it was not immediately clear how many were taken.(REUTERS)
The school has around 1,000 students and it was not immediately clear how many were taken.(REUTERS)
world news

Gunmen kidnap 'hundreds' of schoolboys in Nigeria: Report

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • The attackers wearing military uniforms stormed the Government Science College in "huge numbers" in the town of Kagara in Niger state late on Tuesday, herding the students into a nearby forest, the sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coup that cut short the Southeast Asian country's unsteady transition towards democracy has prompted daily demonstrations since February 6. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The coup that cut short the Southeast Asian country's unsteady transition towards democracy has prompted daily demonstrations since February 6. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar coup protesters mass again, reject army's claim it has public support

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Opponents of the February 1 military coup are deeply sceptical of junta assurances, given at a news conference on Tuesday, that there would be a fair election and it would hand over power, even as police filed an additional charge against Suu Kyi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The firing of more than a dozen rockets in the northwest of the Kurdish regional capital Arbil on Monday wounded at least 14 people, as well as fatally injuring a contractor working for the US military. (AP)
The firing of more than a dozen rockets in the northwest of the Kurdish regional capital Arbil on Monday wounded at least 14 people, as well as fatally injuring a contractor working for the US military. (AP)
world news

Western allies condemn Iraq rocket attack

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:46 PM IST
The barrage of 107 mm rockets the same calibre used in recent attacks in Baghdad was fired late Monday from around eight kilometres (five miles) west of Arbil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers wearing protective masks enter an underground railway station in Stockholm, Sweden, January 7, 2021.(REUTERS)
Passengers wearing protective masks enter an underground railway station in Stockholm, Sweden, January 7, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Swedish government seeks wider powers to shut businesses if third wave hits

Reuters, Stockholm
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Sweden has avoided the kind of strict lockdowns adopted across much of Europe since last spring, but has gradually tightened restrictions, especially after infections surged in autumn last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said NASA was not responsible for creating obstacles that thwarted interaction with Moscow, but that this was not the case for other US government bodies.(Reuters File Photo)
Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said NASA was not responsible for creating obstacles that thwarted interaction with Moscow, but that this was not the case for other US government bodies.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Russia denies visa to US official for NASA post, calls it 'a reciprocal step'

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Russia and the United States have cooperated closely in space exploration for decades, jointly flying the International Space Station, despite deteriorating relations in other areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum(AP)
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum(AP)
world news

Princess under house arrest: Who is UAE's Sheikha Latifa?

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Latifa had attempted a daring escape from the middle-easterm country on February 24, 2018 when she and her Finnish friend Tiina Jauhiainen left Dubai in a car and crossed into Oman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 75 million doses from the order will be shipped in the second quarter, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said when the deal was first announced in January. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg File Photo)
As many as 75 million doses from the order will be shipped in the second quarter, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said when the deal was first announced in January. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg File Photo)
world news

EU finalizes deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for 200 million more Covid-19 vaccines

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:11 PM IST
This second order significantly increases the number of doses available from the two companies for the bloc’s 27 member states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taiwan has been one of the standout successes in combating the spread of the coronavirus, registering nine deaths and fewer than 1,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.(AP)
Taiwan has been one of the standout successes in combating the spread of the coronavirus, registering nine deaths and fewer than 1,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.(AP)
world news

Taiwan alleges 'political pressure' from China may have blocked vaccine deal

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Taiwan’s government was making final preparations to sign a deal with Germany-based BioNTech in January but then “things changed,” minister Chen Shih-chung said in an interview on radio station Hit FM Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a vial of Astra Zeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre at the Health and Well-being Centre in Orpington, South-East of London, Britain February 15, 2021. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a vial of Astra Zeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre at the Health and Well-being Centre in Orpington, South-East of London, Britain February 15, 2021. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

Boris Johnson urged to focus post-Covid plans on vulnerable children

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Schools have been closed in England since early January in the third national lockdown, meaning many children have only had one full term of lessons in the last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden holds a face mask as he participates in a CNN town hall at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, February 16, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)
TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden holds a face mask as he participates in a CNN town hall at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, February 16, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Prez Joe Biden describes life at the White House: 'A gilded cage'

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Biden offered a frank description of what it’s like to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. during his CNN town hall Tuesday night, referencing past presidents who have spoken of the building as “a little like a gilded cage.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bill passed by 347 votes to 151 in parliament's lower house, where President Emmanuel Macron's centrist ruling party and its allies hold a majority. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
The bill passed by 347 votes to 151 in parliament's lower house, where President Emmanuel Macron's centrist ruling party and its allies hold a majority. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

French Assembly passes bill aiming to curb 'a rise in Islamism'

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:32 PM IST
  • The bill did not single out any particular religion but included tough measures against online apologists for violent acts, stricter surveillance of religious associations, tighter restrictions on educating children outside mainstream schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While local daily Covid-19 cases, in Singapore have hovered around zero, officials maintain that more aid is needed to keep the economy on track to rebound from last year’s 5.4% contraction, the worst since independence more than a half-century ago.(AFP)
While local daily Covid-19 cases, in Singapore have hovered around zero, officials maintain that more aid is needed to keep the economy on track to rebound from last year’s 5.4% contraction, the worst since independence more than a half-century ago.(AFP)
world news

Singapore minister warns full pandemic brunt not yet felt

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:18 PM IST
After announcing plans to tap the country’s reserves for a second straight year, any decision to actually use them depends on the trajectory of the pandemic, which will then shape the trajectory of the global recovery: Heng
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tires covered in snow in McKinney, Texas, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The energy crisis crippling the U.S. showed few signs of abating Tuesday as blackouts left almost 5 million customers without electricity, while refineries and oil wells were shut during unprecedented freezing weather. Photographer: Cooper Neill/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Tires covered in snow in McKinney, Texas, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The energy crisis crippling the U.S. showed few signs of abating Tuesday as blackouts left almost 5 million customers without electricity, while refineries and oil wells were shut during unprecedented freezing weather. Photographer: Cooper Neill/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Freeze could keep Texans in the dark for days: energy update

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:17 PM IST
To prevent the collapse of their networks, suppliers from North Dakota to Texas implemented rolling power cuts for a second consecutive day, with outages spreading to more states Tuesday night including Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We salute the health care workers who have chosen vaccination for their own protection and the protection of their colleagues, families and community members," Mkhize said(Reuters)
“We salute the health care workers who have chosen vaccination for their own protection and the protection of their colleagues, families and community members," Mkhize said(Reuters)
world news

South Africa readies for J&J Covid-19 vaccine inoculation to health care workers

PTI, Johannesburg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:50 PM IST
The first batch of 80,000 doses of the J&J vaccine, which has not been authorised for general use in South Africa, is expected to arrive imminently and will be given to health care professionals across the country, health minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
world news

Civil rights groups want EU to ban biometric surveillance ahead of new AI laws

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Surveillance tools such as facial recognition systems have triggered concerns about risks to privacy and fundamental rights and that they could be exploited by repressive regimes to commit human rights violations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP