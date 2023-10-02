Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolts Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Myanmar Earthquake: The earthquake occurred at 7:59 pm on Monday. (Representational)

The earthquake occurred at 7:59 pm on Monday. According to NCS, the depth of earthquake was registered at 120 Kilometers.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 02-10-2023, 19:59:27 IST, Lat: 26.05 & Long: 97.47, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: Myanmar."

No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. Further details awaited.

Earlier on September 7, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Myanmar, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 07-09-2023, 10:29:21 IST, Lat: 22.42 & Long: 93.85, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS wrote on X.

