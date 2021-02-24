IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Myanmar faces more protests as Indonesian diplomatic efforts falter
With the protest and a civil disobedience movement paralysing life in Myanmar, Indonesia has been trying to find a way out.(AP)
With the protest and a civil disobedience movement paralysing life in Myanmar, Indonesia has been trying to find a way out.(AP)
world news

Myanmar faces more protests as Indonesian diplomatic efforts falter

This week saw huge rallies and a general strike on Monday to denounce the military's Feb. 1 coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:09 PM IST

Myanmar was set for more street protests on Wednesday against military rule while Indonesia's efforts steer a path out of the crisis with the help of other Southeast Asian countries appeared to falter with a proposed diplomatic visit scrapped.

This week saw huge rallies and a general strike on Monday to denounce the military's Feb. 1 coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, despite a warning from authorities that confrontation could get people killed.

On Tuesday, gatherings were smaller overall but a rally by members of different ethnic minorities was taking place in the commercial hub of Yangon, with civil servants from the energy ministry joining in.

"We ethnic minority people haven't had the chance to demand our rights but now we do," said San Aung Li, 26, a member of the Kachin minority.

"So I'm supporting the protest as all ethnic people are, with one voice."

With the protest and a civil disobedience movement paralysing life in Myanmar, Indonesia has been trying to find a way out.

Sources said it proposed a plan centred on members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) sending monitors to ensure the generals stick to their promise to hold fair elections.

The military has not given a time frame for a new election but it imposed a one-year state of emergency when it seized power so it would likely be after that.

But Suu Kyi's party, which swept a Nov. 8 election that the military says was marred by fraud, and its supporters want its victory recognised.

Indonesia's foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, is in Thailand and had been expected to fly to Myanmar but that trip was off, her ministry said.

"After taking into account current developments and the input of other ASEAN countries, this is not the ideal time to conduct a visit to Myanmar," Indonesian foreign ministry spokesman, Teuku Faizasyah, told a briefing in Jakarta.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Indonesia's embassy in Yangon to voice opposition to a new election, demanding that the votes they cast in November be recognised.

The army seized power after alleging fraud in the November elections, detaining Suu Kyi and much of the party leadership. The electoral commission dismissed the fraud complaints.

The Future Nation Alliance, a Myanmar-based activist group, said earlier in a statement a visit by Retno would be “tantamount to recognising the military junta”.

The group demanded foreign officials meet Htin Lin Aung, a member of a committee representing ousted lawmakers, who has been appointed the “sole responsible official for foreign relations”.

'HELD TO ACCOUNT'

Indonesia's efforts to resolve the crisis comes as international concern is growing.

The Group of Seven (G7) rich nations on Tuesday condemned intimidation and oppression of those opposing the coup. "Anyone responding to peaceful protests with violence must be held to account," group foreign ministers said in a statement.

Western nations sought to increase pressure on the junta this week with the European Union warning it was considering sanctions that would target businesses owned by the army.

The United States imposed sanctions on two more members of the junta and warned it could take more action.

China, which has traditionally taken a softer line, said international action should contribute to stability, promote reconciliation and avoid complicating the situation, media reported.

Military chief General Min Aung Hlaing has called for state spending and imports to be cut and exports increased to revive what he called an ailing economy.

He did not link the protests to economic problems but said the authorities were following a democratic path in dealing with them and police were using minimal force, such as rubber bullets, state media reported.

Security forces have shown more restraint compared with earlier crackdowns against people who had pushed for democracy during almost half a century of direct military rule.

Even so, three protesters have been shot and killed. The army has said one policeman died of injuries sustained during the protests.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies and Robert Birsel; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar indonesia myanmar military
Close
With Trump hinting afterward at a possible political future, even as other Republicans said it was time to move on, the stark divide facing the party was on full view.(AP)
With Trump hinting afterward at a possible political future, even as other Republicans said it was time to move on, the stark divide facing the party was on full view.(AP)
world news

Republican voters’ post-riot departure helps Trump loyalists cement grip

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • The remaining Republicans are likely to be those most loyal to Trump -- which could help Trump-backed candidates get elected in primaries that often are decided by just a few votes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nasser Banyameen inspects his neighbor's damaged house in Qaraqosh, Iraq, . Iraq's Christians are hoping that a historic visit by Pope Francis in March will help boost their community's struggle to survive. (AP)
Nasser Banyameen inspects his neighbor's damaged house in Qaraqosh, Iraq, . Iraq's Christians are hoping that a historic visit by Pope Francis in March will help boost their community's struggle to survive. (AP)
world news

Iraq's struggling Christians hope for boost from pope visit

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:25 PM IST
The numerical decline and waning clout of Iraqi Christians started before the Islamic State’s persecution of religious minorities like theirs
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this July 31, 2019, file photo, migrants return to Mexico, using the Puerta Mexico bridge that crosses the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, on the border with Brownsville, Texas. A federal judge on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, barred the U.S. government from enforcing a 100-day deportation moratorium that is a key immigration priority of President Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued a temporary restraining order sought by Texas, which sued on Friday against a Department of Homeland Security memo that instructed immigration agencies to pause most deportations. Tipton said the Biden administration had failed “to provide any concrete, reasonable justification for a 100-day pause on deportations.” (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)(AP)
FILE - In this July 31, 2019, file photo, migrants return to Mexico, using the Puerta Mexico bridge that crosses the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, on the border with Brownsville, Texas. A federal judge on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, barred the U.S. government from enforcing a 100-day deportation moratorium that is a key immigration priority of President Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued a temporary restraining order sought by Texas, which sued on Friday against a Department of Homeland Security memo that instructed immigration agencies to pause most deportations. Tipton said the Biden administration had failed “to provide any concrete, reasonable justification for a 100-day pause on deportations.” (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)(AP)
world news

Trump appointed Judge bans enforcement of Biden's 100-day deportation pause

AP, Houston
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee, initially ruled on Jan. 26 that the moratorium violated federal law on administrative procedure and that the US failed to show why a deportation pause was justified
READ FULL STORY
Close
From 1918 to 1920, Estonia was caught in the War of Independence against Soviet Russia and on 24th February 1918 it declared statehood, which is commemorated as its National Day.(AFP)
From 1918 to 1920, Estonia was caught in the War of Independence against Soviet Russia and on 24th February 1918 it declared statehood, which is commemorated as its National Day.(AFP)
world news

Jaishankar wishes Estonia on its National Day

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:47 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended greetings to the Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets and citizens on the occasion of their National Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blinken and Momen discussed ways to deepen economic, counterterrorism, and defence cooperation, and work together to address common challenges such as climate change, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.(AP)
Blinken and Momen discussed ways to deepen economic, counterterrorism, and defence cooperation, and work together to address common challenges such as climate change, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.(AP)
world news

US, Bangladesh to address challenges in S Asia, greater Indo-Pacific region

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:41 PM IST
During their call, they discussed Myanmar, a durable solution to the Rohingya refugee crisis, and the importance of respect for labour and human rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many of those arrested were charged using a legacy of laws — some dating back to British colonial times and others instituted under previous military regimes — that have been used against critics by every government, including the one led by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party(AP)
Many of those arrested were charged using a legacy of laws — some dating back to British colonial times and others instituted under previous military regimes — that have been used against critics by every government, including the one led by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party(AP)
world news

Experts fear fresh wave of political prisoners in Myanmar

AP, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:32 PM IST
As of Tuesday, some 696 people including monks, writers, activists, politicians and others had been arrested in relation to the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the protest and a civil disobedience movement paralysing life in Myanmar, Indonesia has been trying to find a way out.(AP)
With the protest and a civil disobedience movement paralysing life in Myanmar, Indonesia has been trying to find a way out.(AP)
world news

Myanmar faces more protests as Indonesian diplomatic efforts falter

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:09 PM IST
This week saw huge rallies and a general strike on Monday to denounce the military's Feb. 1 coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday when asked if Biden is okay with the Taliban ruling Afghanistan.(REUTERS)
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday when asked if Biden is okay with the Taliban ruling Afghanistan.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden would not be okay if the Taliban ruled Afghanistan: White House

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:59 AM IST
The US and the Taliban reached an agreement in February 2020 that called for a permanent ceasefire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four of the departing board members acknowledged “concerns about out-of-state board leadership" in a letter to grid members and the state's Public Utility Commission, which oversees ERCOT.(REUTERS)
Four of the departing board members acknowledged “concerns about out-of-state board leadership" in a letter to grid members and the state's Public Utility Commission, which oversees ERCOT.(REUTERS)
world news

Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages

PTI, Austin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:36 AM IST
ERCOT president Bill Magness has said Texas' power grid — which is uniquely isolated from the rest of the US — was on the brink of collapse in the early hours of Feb. 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Prude, 41, died last March, several days after his encounter with police in Rochester, New York. (AP)
Daniel Prude, 41, died last March, several days after his encounter with police in Rochester, New York. (AP)
world news

No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude's death

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Letitia James, whose office took over the investigation, said her office had “presented the strongest case possible” to the grand jury, but couldn’t persuade it that the officers had committed a crime.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiran Ahuja’s appointment needs to be sealed by the US Senate. (Twitter/ Kiran Ahuja)
Kiran Ahuja’s appointment needs to be sealed by the US Senate. (Twitter/ Kiran Ahuja)
world news

Joe Biden names Indian-American Kiran Ahuja to head key agency

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Ahuja, who was born to immigrants from India and grew up in Georgia, has been named head of the office of personnel and management, a key agency that oversees the federal civil service. Her appointment will need to be confirmed by the US Senate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Announcing the reversal of the Trump policy, USCIS said the 2020 civics test development process, content, testing procedures, and implementation schedule "may inadvertently create potential barriers to the naturalization process".(AFP)
Announcing the reversal of the Trump policy, USCIS said the 2020 civics test development process, content, testing procedures, and implementation schedule "may inadvertently create potential barriers to the naturalization process".(AFP)
world news

Biden admin reverts to 2008 version of citizenship test

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:51 AM IST
On December 1 last year, USCIS implemented a revised naturalisation civics test, called the 2020 civics test, as part of a decennial test review and update process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada?s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appearing via video conference call, give closing remarks at the end of their virtual bilateral meeting from the White House in Washington, U.S. February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada?s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appearing via video conference call, give closing remarks at the end of their virtual bilateral meeting from the White House in Washington, U.S. February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

Biden, Trudeau bypass tension for unity on virus, China, climate

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:49 AM IST
After about a two-hour virtual meeting between the two leaders and their staffs on Tuesday, Biden said that they had agreed to cooperate to strengthen the World Health Organization and industrial supply chains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For now, Tai will focus on enforcing existing trade deals, including provisions aimed at protecting workers that she herself helped add to the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal.(REUTERS)
For now, Tai will focus on enforcing existing trade deals, including provisions aimed at protecting workers that she herself helped add to the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden trade czar Tai eagerly awaited in Washington and Brussels

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said Biden's trade officials agree with her about the need to make trade relevant to everyday people to rebuild confidence in the global trade body
READ FULL STORY
Close
An autopsy found 31 recent scars and 47 external injuries on the victim's body.(HT File Photo | Representational image)
An autopsy found 31 recent scars and 47 external injuries on the victim's body.(HT File Photo | Representational image)
world news

Indian-origin woman in Singapore tortures Myanmarese-origin maid to death

PTI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Five months into her new maid's employment, Gaiyathiri Murugayan began abusing her, punching and stamping on her and starving her until she was only 24-kgs, reported Channel News Asia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP