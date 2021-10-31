Home / World News / Myanmar's Covid-19 caseload crosses 500,000-mark
A total of 467,689 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 4.86 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far.
Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year.(via Reuters. Representative image)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 11:16 PM IST
ANI |

The number of Covid-19 cases in Myanmar increased to 500,073 on Sunday after 752 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

The release said 33 new deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 18,697 in the country as of Sunday.

A total of 467,689 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 4.86 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far.

Over 7 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while over 6.19 million people have received the first jabs of Covid-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the release said.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's Ministry of Transport and Communications on Sunday announced the extension of suspension period of international commercial flights until the end of November to prevent the infiltration of Covid-19 into the country through air travel. 

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year. 

