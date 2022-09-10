N. Korea passes law on preventive nuclear strikes, France says ‘threat to peace’
The move by Pyongyang effectively eliminates the possibility of denuclearisation talks, leader Kim Jong Un having said that the country's status as a nuclear state is now "irreversible".
France on Friday condemned the adoption by North Korea of a law declaring its readiness to launch preventive nuclear strikes as a "threat to international and regional peace and security".
Also Read| Won't give up nukes: Kim as North Korea declares itself a nuclear weapons state
The foreign ministry statement came after North Korean state media reported earlier Friday that Pyongyang had passed a law allowing for preventive strikes -- including in the face of conventional attacks.
"This new escalation on the part of the North Korean authorities represents a threat to international and regional peace and security," said a ministry spokeswoman.
France "notes with great concern the increasingly aggressive declarations from North Korea", she added.
Also Read| ‘Isolated’ North Korea may begin Covid jabs, Kim Jong Un suggests
The move by Pyongyang effectively eliminates the possibility of denuclearisation talks, leader Kim Jong Un having said that the country's status as a nuclear state is now "irreversible".
The announcement comes at a time of heightened tension between North and South.
Pyongyang has blamed Seoul for the outbreak of Covid-19 in its territory and conducted a record number of weapons tests this year.
-
Bolsonaro 'less civilized, bad copy of Trump': Brazil leader amid elections
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is "a bit worse than (Donald) Trump," leftist election front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday, describing him as "ruder, less civilized and a bad copy,"Trumpent. The two were ideological allies, and the time they overlapped was one of closer ties between the two largest nations in the Americas. Bolsonaro's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
-
Long Covid costs Australia economy $3.6 billion a year: Report
Long Covid is costing the Australian economy the equivalent of $3.6 billion a year in lost output, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing an exclusive data analysis. Based on data from the country's Treasury estimating some 31,000 workers called in sick because of the condition in June, the analysis by think tank Impact Economics and Policy found the economic cost came in at A$100 million ($68 million) a week, according to the AFR.
-
US accuses Russia of harassing jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny
The United States on Friday accused Russian authorities of violating the rights of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny by restricting his contact with lawyers and repeatedly subjecting him to solitary confinement. "The United States is deeply concerned by the Russian Government's escalating, arbitrary interference with Aleksey Navalny's rights," the State Department said in a statement late Friday. Images of the father of two published last week by independent Russian media, show him emaciated and exhausted.
-
When just a slice of Prince Charles, Diana’s wedding cake sold for over $2000
A royal fan bought a slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake for 1,850 pounds ($2,565) at auction last year, more than 40 years after the couple tied the knot in 1981. Read more: £1 billion estate passes to Prince William with Duke of Cornwall title: Report The cake which was given to a royal staffer, Moya Smith, was preserved by her and dated July 29,1981.
-
£1 billion estate passes to Prince William with Duke of Cornwall title: Report
With accession of Prince Charles to the throne following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' eldest son- Prince William- has become the heir apparent, the Prince of Wales and the 25th Duke of Cornwall. With this, Prince William inherits the estate of Duchy of Cornwall which includes land across 20 counties in England and Wales, stretching from Devon to Kent, and Carmarthenshire to Nottinghamshire, the Guardian reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics