News / World News / Namibia President Hage Geingob passes away after cancer diagnosis

Namibia President Hage Geingob passes away after cancer diagnosis

Reuters |
Feb 04, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Geingob died at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, where he was receiving treatment from his medical team, the presidency said.

Namibia's President Hage Geingob, 82, died in hospital early on Sunday, the presidency said, weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer.

FILE PHOTO: Namibia President Hage Geingob passes away(REUTERS)

The post on social media platform X did not give a cause of death, but late last month the presidency said he would travel to the United States for treatment after being diagnosed with cancer following a regular medical check-up.

As prime minister in 2014, he told the public that he had survived prostate cancer. He became president the following year.

The southern African country is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of the year.

