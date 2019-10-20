e-paper
Nancy Pelosi in Jordan for ‘vital discussions’ amid Syria crisis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a bipartisan delegation of American lawmakers has visited Jordan to discuss “the deepening crisis” in Syria amid a shaky U.S.-brokered cease-fire.

world Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:40 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Amman
Turkey has demanded both Kurdish and Syrian government forces withdraw from a designated border zone.
Turkey has demanded both Kurdish and Syrian government forces withdraw from a designated border zone.(AP Photo)
         

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a bipartisan delegation of American lawmakers has visited Jordan to discuss “the deepening crisis” in Syria amid a shaky US-brokered cease-fire.

According to a statement from Pelosi’s office, the delegation met Saturday with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman and held “vital discussions about the impact to regional stability.” Jordan is a key U.S. ally in the region.

The visit to the Middle East came as the US has been withdrawing troops from Syria, following President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to have US forces stand aside for a Turkish incursion into Syria’s Kurdish-held north.

Jordan News Agency says Abdullah stressed in the meeting the importance of safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity.

Turkey has demanded both Kurdish and Syrian government forces withdraw from a designated border zone.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 16:39 IST

