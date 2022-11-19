Home / World News / Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi to get married at White House today: Details

Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi to get married at White House today: Details

Published on Nov 19, 2022 01:11 PM IST

Naomi Biden Wedding: Naomi Biden, 28, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle.

Naomi Biden: Wedding preparations are seen on the South Lawn of the White House.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

US President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, is set to marry Peter Neal at the White House today. This will be the first wedding with a sitting president's granddaughter walking down the aisle as a bride in the White House. Overall, it will be the nineteenth wedding at the venue.

Naomi Biden, 28, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and is the eldest grandchild of Joe Biden. Naomi is a lawyer by profession and her soon-to-be husband Peter Neal is an associate at Georgetown Law's Center on National Security.

Peter Neal shared a glimpse of himself and his partner holding hands ahead of the wedding. "Gotta nail the money shot to secure the license to wed," he captioned the post on Instagram.

The couple has been together for the last four years and were set up on a date by a mutual friend in New York City back in 2018, US media reported adding that Peter Neal proposed to Naomi Biden last year in September.

In July, Naomi Biden revealed that the wedding ceremony will be held at the White House. Neal and I have “finally figured out where the ceremony will be... and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs' endorsement... we'll be getting married on the South Lawn! Couldn't be more excited,” she had said.

