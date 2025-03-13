Italian town hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, terrified residents camp outdoors

A powerful 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook Italy's Naples and surrounding areas early Thursday morning, marking the strongest tremor to hit the city in four decades. The quake, which struck at 01.25 am local time, sent terrified residents rushing into the streets, with many spending the night in their cars. The earthquake sent terrified Naples residents rushing into the streets(X/@DisastersandI)

According to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of three kilometers near the town of Pozzuoli, located in the seismically active Campi Flegrei region. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the tremor at a slightly lower magnitude of 4.2 at a depth of ten kilometers.

Panic among residents

The quake, which was preceded by a loud roar, caused significant alarm across the Campania region. Witnesses reported feeling intense shaking, and some areas suffered power disruptions. Images from the affected areas show damaged buildings, fallen debris, and a car with a smashed windscreen.

In Pozzuoli, a woman was rescued after part of her house collapsed. In the Bagnoli district, rescuers worked through the night to free people trapped in their homes, with some residents climbing out of windows to escape. A rescue coordination center has been set up to assess the damage and provide assistance.

Aftershocks

The initial tremor was followed by at least two smaller aftershocks, heightening fears of further seismic activity. Local authorities have ordered the closure of schools in Pozzuoli, Bagnoli, and Bacoli on Thursday to allow for structural safety inspections.

Bacoli Mayor Josi Gerardo Della Ragione urged residents to remain calm and rely on official sources for updates.

Naples: A volcanic region on high alert

Naples sits atop the Campi Flegrei, a vast volcanic caldera known for its seismic activity. Declared a regional park 20 years ago, the area includes 15 towns with a combined population of over half a million residents, many of whom live in the high-risk ‘red zone.’

The Campi Flegrei volcano last erupted in 1538, but seismic activity has been on the rise in recent decades. Scientists believe this recent surge in earthquakes is linked to bradyseism, a process where underground magma chambers cause gradual ground movement.