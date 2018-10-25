NASA spots not one but two rectangular icebergs in Antarctica

Operation IceBridge, NASA’s aerial survey of polar ice, captured two tabular icebergs while flying over the northern Antarctic Peninsula.

IceBridge’s senior support scientist Jeremy Harbeck spotted the iceberg floating just off the Larsen C ice shelf. “I thought it was pretty interesting; I often see icebergs with relatively straight edges, but I’ve not really seen one before with two corners at such right angles like this one had,” NASA quoted the scientist, as saying.

NASA also observed that the iceberg’s sharp angles and the flat surface were an indication of the fact that it was probably “calved from the ice shelf.”

From yesterday's #IceBridge flight: A tabular iceberg can be seen on the right, floating among sea ice just off of the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg's sharp angles and flat surface indicate that it probably recently calved from the ice shelf. pic.twitter.com/XhgTrf642Z — NASA ICE (@NASA_ICE) October 17, 2018

NASA’s statement also mentioned that it is the same ice sheet from which an ice chunk, the size of Delaware, had separated in July 2017.

The flight onboard which Harbeck captured the stunning images took off from Punta Arenas in Chile on October 10. The exploration is a part of a five-week long deployment which is scheduled to be concluded on November 18. (ANI)

