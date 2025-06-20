Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

NASA's Axiom-4 mission with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla delayed for sixth time

ByPriyanshu Priya
Jun 20, 2025 06:12 AM IST

This is the sixth postponement of the mission, which was originally set to launch on May 29 and has faced multiple delays through June.

NASA has again postponed the launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla as part of its four-member crew. The launch, which was planned for Sunday, June 22, has now been delayed, and a new date will be announced at a later time.

NASA gives latest update on Axiom-4 mission launch and space station operations(X/@Space_Station)
NASA gives latest update on Axiom-4 mission launch and space station operations(X/@Space_Station)

“NASA has made the decision to stand down from a launch on Sunday, June 22, and will target a new launch date in the coming days,” Axiom Space said in a statement on Thursday.

The delay comes as NASA continues to assess the condition of the ISS following recent repairs in the back section of the Zvezda service module.

“Because of the space station’s interconnected and interdependent systems, NASA wants to ensure the station is ready for additional crew members, and the agency is taking the time necessary to review data,” the statement added.

NASA mission faces sixth delay

This is the sixth time the mission has been postponed. Originally set for launch on May 29, it was first delayed to June 8, then to June 10, June 11, June 19, and later June 22 before the latest deferment.

Earlier delays were caused by multiple issues, including a delay in the readiness of the Falcon 9 rocket, bad weather, a liquid oxygen leak, and a technical fault in the space station’s service module.

Also Read | Why Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission has been postponed five times | Explained

The Axiom-4 mission is significant as it marks a return to space for India, Hungary, and Poland. The launch will take place aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Axiom-4 mission holds special importance for India, as it will make Shubhanshu Shukla the second Indian to travel to space, following Rakesh Sharma’s mission in 1984.

Shukla is part of Axiom Space’s fourth private astronaut mission, which also marks a key moment in India’s growing space partnership with NASA.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / NASA's Axiom-4 mission with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla delayed for sixth time
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On