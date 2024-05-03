 NATO condemns Russian 'malign activities' on its territory | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NATO condemns Russian 'malign activities' on its territory

AFP |
May 03, 2024 12:17 AM IST

NATO said allies would work together to deter and defend against the hybrid actions and that they would remain steadfast in supporting Ukraine.

NATO on Thursday condemned Russian "malign activities" on its territory, saying actions like disinformation, sabotage, violence and cyber interference threatened the alliance's security.

A flag with the logo of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)(AFP)
A flag with the logo of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)(AFP)

The incidents "are part of an intensifying campaign of activities" Russia is carrying out across the Euro-Atlantic area and NATO allies "express their deep concern over Russia's hybrid actions, which constitute a threat to allied security", NATO said in a statement.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Authorities in the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Britain have recently investigated and charged people in connection with "hostile state activity".

NATO said allies would work together to deter and defend against the hybrid actions and that they would remain steadfast in supporting Ukraine as it struggles to fend off Russia's invasion, now in its third year.

Last month, a 20-year-old British man was charged with masterminding an arson plot against a Ukrainian-linked target in London. Moscow's ambassador Andrey Kelin dismissed claims of links to Russia as "absurd" and "unfounded".

In late March, Czech authorities said they had busted a Moscow-financed network that spread Russian propaganda and wielded influence across Europe, including in the European Parliament.

 

 

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / NATO condemns Russian 'malign activities' on its territory
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On