e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nearly 2,000 US coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tally

Nearly 2,000 US coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tally

President Donald Trump has defended his response to the coronavirus crisis, and on Tuesday he blamed the World Health Organization for reacting slowly.

world Updated: Apr 08, 2020 13:55 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 6, 2020.
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

Nearly 2,000 people infected with the new coronavirus have died in the United States in the last 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Tuesday (0030 GMT Wednesday).

The record daily figure of 1,939 brings the total number of deaths in the US to 12,722, which is approaching tolls in the worst-hit countries so far -- Italy with 17,127 dead and Spain with 13,798.

President Donald Trump has defended his response to the crisis, and on Tuesday he blamed the World Health Organization for reacting slowly.

He questioned why the WHO had given “such a faulty recommendation,” apparently referring to the UN body’s advice against curtailing international travel to stop the virus which first spread from China.

“They called it wrong. They really missed the call. They could have called it months earlier,” he said.

Trump has been widely criticized for initially downplaying the virus, which he likened to an ordinary flu and said was under control in the United States, before later accepting that it was a national emergency.

tags
top news
3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018
3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018
Make all Covid-19 tests free for citizens, suggests Supreme Court
Make all Covid-19 tests free for citizens, suggests Supreme Court
Covid-19: PM Modi reaches out to political parties over coronavirus response
Covid-19: PM Modi reaches out to political parties over coronavirus response
LIVE: Supreme Court says Covid-19 tests should be made free for Indians
LIVE: Supreme Court says Covid-19 tests should be made free for Indians
Exodus from Wuhan begins as 76-day lockdown ends, but another starts
Exodus from Wuhan begins as 76-day lockdown ends, but another starts
Click to buy: Hyundai brings 500 dealers under online wing to help customers
Click to buy: Hyundai brings 500 dealers under online wing to help customers
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news