Need to fully examine Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan: US General Mark Milley

A top US general on Tuesday told lawmakers during a hearing that there is a need to “fully examine” the role played by Pakistan in granting sanctuary to Afghan players, echoing secretary of state Antony Blinken who said earlier this month that ties with the major non-NATO ally (MNNA) were being reviewed because of its role in Afghanistan.

“We need to fully examine the role of Pakistan sanctuary,” General Mark Milley, chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, said at a hearing of the Senate armed services committee on the Afghanistan pullout.

The US general brought up Pakistan’s role in the context of factors that turned Afghanistan into America’s longest war.

Testifying before the House foreign affairs committee, Blinken had said earlier in September that the Biden administration would be taking a look at “the role that Pakistan has played over the last 20 years [and] also the role that we would want to see it play in the coming years, and what it will take for it to do that”.

Mark Milley also sought to clarify and defend two calls he had made to his Chinese counterpart - in October 2020 and then in January this year - saying they were “generated by concerning intelligence which caused us to believe the Chinese were worried about an imminent attack by the US”.

Mark Milley said his message to the Chinese was to be “calm, steady, de-escalate. We are not going to attack you”.

There were fears that former president Donald Trump could start a war with China. That was the context of the first call in October. The second call took place two days after the January 6 insurrection by Trump’s supporters at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Testifying at the same hearing, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin defended the Afghanistan evacuation process as “the largest airlift conducted in US history”, but conceded there were problems. “Was it perfect? Of course not.”

Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, especially sanctuary enjoyed on its territory by the Taliban and Haqqani Network operatives has come under fresh and intense scrutiny, with calls from some lawmakers to rescind its status as one of America’s 15 MNNAs.

A new report by US Congress’s non-partisan research service says Pakistan continues to serve as the “base of operation and/or target” of 15 terror groups including the Taliban and the Haqqani Network that are ruling Afghanistan now, and five that have been focused on India.

The report also warns, citing observers, of “a resurgence of regional terrorism and militancy” in the wake of the Afghan Taliban’s August 2021 successes and return to power in Kabul, 20 years after they had fled in the face of a US-backed offensive.

The India-centred groups on the list are Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, which have been behind most attacks in recent years such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2019 Pulwama attack. The three others are Harakat-ul-Jihad-Islami, Harakat-ul-Mujahideen and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

The report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS), which is based on published US reports, official remarks and assessment by observers and experts, puts the 15 groups into five categories.

One, as those oriented globally such as Al-Qaeda, Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent and Islamic State-Khorasan; two, the Afghanistan-focused Taliban and the Haqqani Network; three, the five India-centric groups; four, those that are inwardly focused on Pakistan itself such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, Jundallah and the Baluchistan Army; and fifth, those that as sectarian such as Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan.

Twelve of these are US-designated terror groups, including the Haqqani Network, whose leaders such as Sirajuddin Haqqani now hold important ministries in the caretaker government in Kabul.

The CRS report quotes a US state department country report on terrorism for 2019 (published in 2020) that Pakistan has “continued to serve as a safe haven for certain regionally focused terrorist groups”,and has “allowed groups targeting Afghanistan... as well as groups targeting India... to operate from its territory”.

The report further cited the state department’s observation that Pakistan has only taken some “modest steps” to combat terrorism, but “has yet to take decisive actions against India and Afghanistan-focused militants”, and that “progress on the most difficult aspects of its 2015 National Action Plan to counter terrorism remains unfulfilled - specifically its pledge to dismantle all terrorist organisations without delay and discrimination”.

The CRS report also recalled Pakistan’s brush with the Paris-based watchdog the Financial Action Task Force. The agency put Pakistan back on its “grey list” of countries with strategic deficiencies” in countering money laundering and terror financing.

It had been on that list from 2012 to 2015. It managed to avoid relegation to the “black list” by implementing action points recommended by the body.

Pakistan’s close links with the Taliban and the Haqqani Network have been on full display since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul. The top official of the ISI was in Kabul at the time the Taliban were to announce a caretaker government.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been batting for the new regime and appealed to the world community in his address to the UN General Assembly last week to legitimise the regime and said it would be a “win-win situation” for everyone if the world community “incentivises them, and encourages them” to deliver on their promise to form an inclusive government, protect basic rights of all Afghans including women, children and minorities, and prevent their territory from being used by terror groups.