Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Nepal election result LIVE updates: Balen Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party sweeps polls, set to form govt

    By Arya Mishra
    Updated on: Mar 08, 2026 6:58:45 AM IST

    Nepal election results LIVE updates: Balen, 35, secured 68,348 votes against former PM Oli's 18,734, the Election Commission (EC) said.

    Nepal election results LIVE updates: Balendra Shah greets his supporters as he celebrates after winning the election, in Damak, Jhapa district, Nepal.
    Nepal election results LIVE updates: Balendra Shah greets his supporters as he celebrates after winning the election, in Damak, Jhapa district, Nepal.

    Nepal election results LIVE updates: The Rastriya Swatantra Party swept the March 5 general elections in Nepal, paving the way for rapper-turned politician Balen Shah to become the next Prime Minister of the country. The 35-year-old led the RSP to victory in crucial polls, the first since the K P Sharma Oli-led government resigned in September last year after youth-led ‘Gen Z’ protests in the country.

    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 08, 2026 6:49:27 AM IST

    Nepal election results LIVE: RSP set to form govt after sweeping win

    Nepal election results LIVE: The Rastriya Swatantra Party secured a sweeping victory in the March 5 elections in Nepal, with 35-year-old rapper-turned politician Balen Shah emerging as the favoured Prime Ministerial candidate among the voters.

    Balen, 35, secured 68,348 votes against 74-year-old Oli's 18,734, the Election Commission (EC) said.

    News world news Nepal election result LIVE updates: Balen Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party sweeps polls, set to form govt
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes