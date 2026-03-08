Nepal election result LIVE updates: Balen Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party sweeps polls, set to form govt

Mar 08, 2026 6:49:27 AM IST

Nepal election results LIVE: The Rastriya Swatantra Party secured a sweeping victory in the March 5 elections in Nepal, with 35-year-old rapper-turned politician Balen Shah emerging as the favoured Prime Ministerial candidate among the voters.

Balen, 35, secured 68,348 votes against 74-year-old Oli's 18,734, the Election Commission (EC) said.