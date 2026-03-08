Nepal election result LIVE updates: Balen Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party sweeps polls, set to form govt
Nepal election results LIVE updates: The Rastriya Swatantra Party swept the March 5 general elections in Nepal, paving the way for rapper-turned politician Balen Shah to become the next Prime Minister of the country. The 35-year-old led the RSP to victory in crucial polls, the first since the K P Sharma Oli-led government resigned in September last year after youth-led ‘Gen Z’ protests in the country....Read More
