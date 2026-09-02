Nepal flash flood death toll rises to 1,127

The death toll from Nepal's devastating flash floods rose to 1,127 on Wednesday as rescuers are racing to find thousands still missing a week after the Himalayan disaster, police said. Members of the Armed Police Force (APF) conduct a search operation for bodies washed away by flash floods and a mudslide, in the Narayani River, Chitwan, Nepal. (REUTERS)

According to the Nepal Police, 348 more dead bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 217 from Nawalparasi East, 190 from Nawalparasi West and 155 from Nuwakot.

Similarly, 66 bodies were recovered from Gorkha, 59 from Dhading, 45 from Rasuwa, and 38 from Tanahu.