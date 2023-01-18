No hope of any survivors in Nepal's deadliest crash in 30 years: Officials

There was no chance of finding any survivors of the Pokhara plane crash in Nepal, officials said as per news agency Reuters. Although, workers will continue to search for the remains of the last missing passenger of the 72 that were aboard the ill-fated flight.

Read more: India’s population may have already overtaken China’s, estimates show

Following country's deadliest plane crash in 30 years, rescue teams used drones to sift through the remains of the Yeti Airlines plane which crashed near the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday morning.

"There is no possibility of finding any survivor. We have collected 71 bodies so far. The search for the last one will continue," Tek Bahadur K.C., a top district official in Pokhara, said as per Reuters.

Ajay K.C, a police official at the rescue site told Reuters that identifying bodies and accounting for all 72 people has been difficult because of the state of the remains.

"Until the hospital tests show all 72 bodies, we’ll continue to search for the last person," the official said.

Read more: Pakistan's economy South Asia's weakest, World Bank report says amid crisis

On the day of the deadly crash, search teams recovered 68 bodies while two more were recovered on Monday. One more body had been recovered on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

"There is nothing left there. But the search will continue," an official at the search site told Reuters.

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the flight, both in good condition, very helpful in investigating the cause of the crash. The devices will be sent to another place after the manufacturer recommendation as Nepal does not have facilities to read the black boxes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail