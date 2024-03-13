 Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal wins confidence vote; 3rd time in 15 months | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal wins confidence vote in Parliament; 3rd time in 15 months

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal wins confidence vote in Parliament; 3rd time in 15 months

PTI |
Mar 13, 2024 03:53 PM IST

Nepal PM Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Wednesday won a vote of confidence in Parliament, as the country struggled to maintain political stability.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda
Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda

Prachanda, 69, a former guerilla leader from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) -- the third largest party in the House of Representatives (HoR) -- received 157 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives.

The vote comes days after the Maoist leader dumped the Nepali Congress and forged a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist).

Also read: New Government alliance in Nepal after Maoist Centre-Nepali Congress coalition collapses

This is the third time that Prachanda sought a vote of confidence in the House in less since he assumed prime ministership in December 2022.

According to constitutional provisions, a prime minister has to take a vote of confidence after an ally withdraws support to the ruling coalition.

