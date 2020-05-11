e-paper
Nepal's Covid-19 cases reach 134 after 8 more returnees from India test positive

Nepal’s Covid-19 cases reach 134 after 8 more returnees from India test positive

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, of the 24 new cases, 22 are from Kapilvastu district in Western Nepal and one each from Saptari and Bardiya districts.

May 11, 2020
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Kathmandu
A man wearing face mask rides a bicycle during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, April 27, 2020.
A man wearing face mask rides a bicycle during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, April 27, 2020.
         

Nepal reported 24 new coronavirus cases, including eight who returned from India, taking the total number of infections in the country to 134, authorities said on Monday.

Nepal is among the nations that has the least number of cases of the deadly coronavirus with no deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, of the 24 new cases, 22 are from Kapilvastu district in Western Nepal and one each from Saptari and Bardiya districts.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Nepal now stands at 134, it said, adding that 33 patients have recovered so far. Eight of the 22 cases reported from Kapilvastu district were those who returned to Nepal from India (Mumbai) last month, according to local authorities.

“As we have reported new cases, we will expedite contact tracing now,” Yogendra Bhagat, chief of the health office, told Republica Online. Kapilvastu district is on high alert after a number of Covid-19 patients were reported from there, according to Chief District Officer Dirgha Narayan Poudel.

He also added that the newly-confirmed cases and all others who returned from India have been kept in quarantine centres.

The total number of active coronavirus patients in the Himalayan nation has reached 88 as 33 patients have been successfully treated. So far, Nepal has conducted PCR tests on 17,809 people for detecting the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in Nepal from persons returning from the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in March.

On May 4, sixteen people, including 15 who were already on quarantine after they came in contact with a religious leader who returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi in March, were tested coronavirus positive.

