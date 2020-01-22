e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / World News / Nepal’s weather conducive for search operation of 4 Korean climbers, 3 local guides

Nepal’s weather conducive for search operation of 4 Korean climbers, 3 local guides

Mountaineering experts have said there is little chance the missing guides and Korean nationals i.e two women in their 30s and 50s and two men in their 50s, all teachers doing volunteer work in Nepal could have survived Friday’s massive avalanche.

world Updated: Jan 22, 2020 14:55 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Kathmandu
Nepalese army personnel prepare to leave for the search and rescue operation.
Nepalese army personnel prepare to leave for the search and rescue operation.(Reuters Image)
         

Rescuers took advantage of improved weather on Nepal’s Mount Annapurna to press ahead with a search for four South Korean climbers and three Nepali guides and have a possible location for them, officials said Wednesday.

Nine soldiers and seven civilian rescuers were digging through ice and snow on the Annapurna trekking trail and had made progress in determining their possible whereabouts, said army spokesman Bigyan Dev Pandey.

Snow and bad weather on Tuesday stalled the rescue operation.

Khum Bahadur Subedi of the Trekking Agencies Association of Nepal, another agency involved in the operation, said they are hoping to have a better idea of the location by this afternoon.

The trekkers and their guides are still listed as missing but mountaineering experts have said there is little chance they could have survived Friday’s massive avalanche.

The avalanche hit part of the trekking route after heavy snowfall earlier in the week. All other trekkers who were in the area have been flown by helicopters to safe areas.

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the missing nationals were two women in their 30s and 50s and two men in their 50s, all teachers who were doing volunteer work in Nepal.

tags
top news
India drops 10 places in Democracy Index in ‘tumultuous year’ for Asia
India drops 10 places in Democracy Index in ‘tumultuous year’ for Asia
Supreme Court declines to put CAA on hold, gives Centre 4 weeks to respond
Supreme Court declines to put CAA on hold, gives Centre 4 weeks to respond
Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with ‘Chak De’ star, cab driver and 90 others
Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with ‘Chak De’ star, cab driver and 90 others
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
In 10 points, Supreme Court hearing on Citizenship Act petitions explained
In 10 points, Supreme Court hearing on Citizenship Act petitions explained
Analysis | US commander-in-chief isn’t reading New Delhi’s memos on Kashmir
Analysis | US commander-in-chief isn’t reading New Delhi’s memos on Kashmir
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news