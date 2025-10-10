Netanyahu backs Trump after Nobel Prize snub: US President ‘makes peace happen’

After Venezuelan democracy activist Maria Corina Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that while the Nobel Committee talks about peace, US President Donald Trump "makes it happen". This is the third time that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has lobbied for a Nobel Peace Prize for Donald Trump(X/@IsraeliPM)

In a post on Israeli PM's X handle, "The Nobel Committee talks about peace. President @realDonaldTrump makes it happen. The facts speak for themselves. President #Trump deserves it."

The US President has been long lobbying for a Peace Prize for himself, saying that he ‘stopped eight wars’. However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee's decision to award the prestigious prize to Machado snubbed Trump of his aspiration.

The White House also expressed concerns over the Nobel Committee, saying that it prioritised “politics over peace”. It added that despite not winning the Nobel, Trump "will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives".

Netanyahu's backing for Trump comes amid the US President's efforts in bringing forth a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, and subsequently ending the war in Gaza.

On Thursday morning, Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on phase one of the Gaza peace plan proposed by his administration. He assured that all the Israeli hostages, held in Gaza, will be returned.

Hours later, Netanyahu posted an AI-generated image, which showed the Israeli PM presenting the Nobel Peace Prize to the US President, while a crowd surrounding them cheered on.

The post shared on his official PMO handle said, "Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it!"

Netanyahu had, in July, handed Trump a copy of the nomination letter he had written recommending a Nobel Peace Prize for the US President. The Israeli PM had said that Trump was forging peace, in one country, in one region after the other. “I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It nominates you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved,” he had said.

Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin also weighed in on the Nobel Committee's decision to award the Peace Prize to Machado and said that the prestige of the prize "has largely been lost".

Putin said that Trump has done a lot for peace, citing the Middle East as a "good example". He further said that there have been several instances when the Nobel Committee has awarded the Peace Prize to those who did nothing for peace.

However, Putin said, "I don't know whether he's (Trump) worthy of it or not. It's not for me to decide."