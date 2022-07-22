Pakistan: Netizens demand justice after US vlogger, 21, gangraped in hotel
The gang-rape of a 21-year-old American social media activist and vlogger in Punjab province of Pakistan last week has sparked a social media outrage as netizens have been demanding stricter action from authorities in the country.
The main accused, Muzamil Shahzad Sipra, was arrested in Rajanpur after which the police secured from the court a six-day physical remand of the accused. A preliminary medical report of the woman has confirmed the rape, reported Express Tribune.
In her complaint filed at the Fort Munro Police Station, the American-German vlogger and TikToker had alleged that she had been gang-raped.
An FIR under Section 376 and 292B of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered in the light of her complaint.
When the news surfaced on social media, it enraged the netizens, who condemned the shameless act, demanding strict action against the perpetrators. They said such incidents occur more frequently because either the victims are provided delayed or no justice. Some netizens pointed out that even the natives are not safe, how could the foreigners be. Society needs to raise its voice for the swift dispensation of justice, said one user.
Actor Nadia Jamil called on the people to show that they will not tolerate the rape incidents. Some users were among the vlogger’s followers and were upset to hear about the incident.
What happened?
The incident took place at a hotel in hill station 'Fort Monroe' of DG Khan district on July 17 when the victim - a Vlogger/Tiktoker who runs a Facebook page -- was visiting the place along with her social media friends Muzamil Sipra and Azan Khosa to make a vlog.
According to DG Khan deputy commissioner Anwar Baryar, the American woman had come to Fort Monroe from Karachi on the invitation of her social media friend Muzmal Sipra, whose house she visited on Sunday in Rajanpur district of Punjab, some 550 kilometres from Lahore.
According to the police official, the woman on a tourist visa to Pakistan had been living in the country for the past seven months.
The FIR, a copy of which was available with PTI, said the victim on Sunday visited Fort Monroe and made a vlog along with Sipra and his friend Azan Khosa.
(With inputs from PTI)
