Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Hezbollah chief says open to truce with Israel if offer is made

ByHT News Desk
Oct 31, 2024 09:51 AM IST

Naim Qassem assumed Hezbollah leadership following the assassination of his predecessor Hassan Nasrallah last month.

Hezbollah's new leader, Naim Qassem, stated on Wednesday that the Lebanese militant group could agree to a ceasefire under specific conditions, as Israeli forces escalated their bombardment of Hezbollah strongholds. This development comes amid discussions within Israel's security cabinet regarding potential terms for a truce.

New Hezbollah chief Sheik Naim Kassem, (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)(AP)
New Hezbollah chief Sheik Naim Kassem, (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)(AP)

Qassem, who assumed leadership following the assassination of his predecessor Hassan Nasrallah last month, expressed Hezbollah's readiness to resist Israeli military actions for an extended period. However, he acknowledged the possibility of a negotiated ceasefire if Israel presents a credible offer. "If the Israelis decide that they want to stop the aggression, we say we accept, but under the conditions that we see as appropriate and suitable," he remarked during an interview with Al-Jadeed.

Israeli forces have intensified operations, targeting the eastern city of Baalbek, which is known as a Hezbollah stronghold. Recent Israeli airstrikes reportedly killed a senior Hezbollah commander and caused significant casualties, with Lebanon's health ministry reporting at least 19 deaths in Baalbek alone.

Lebanon ‘optimistic’

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed "cautious optimism" about the possibility of a ceasefire, noting that U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein suggested that an agreement could be reached before the U.S. elections on November 5. Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen confirmed ongoing discussions within the security cabinet about potential truce terms, which may include a 60-day halt to hostilities, contingent upon Hezbollah's withdrawal from areas near the Israeli border.

As explosions rocked Baalbek, Israeli military officials stated they were targeting Hezbollah's "command and control centers." The increased hostilities have resulted in significant casualties on both sides; an AFP tally indicates at least 1,754 deaths in Lebanon since the conflict reignited in September.

On the international front, the U.S. State Department announced that President Biden's Middle East adviser and Hochstein were en route to Israel to push for progress on ceasefire negotiations in both Lebanon and Gaza. This follows a series of deadly strikes in Gaza that have drawn global condemnation.

As the situation evolves, the potential for a ceasefire hangs in the balance, with diplomatic efforts intensifying amid ongoing violence.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
Thursday, October 31, 2024
