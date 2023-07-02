Home / World News / New study uncovers treatment-resistant ‘cognitive subtype’ of depression

New study uncovers treatment-resistant ‘cognitive subtype’ of depression

ByKanishka Singharia
Jul 02, 2023 08:11 PM IST

The identification of this cognitive subtype of depression presents a significant breakthrough in treating the complexities of depressive disorders.

Researchers at Stanford University recently conducted a study that has revealed a new category of depression, referred to as the "cognitive subtype." According to the study, approximately 27% of diagnosed individuals are affected by this unique form of depression, which exhibits characteristics closely resembling attention deficit disorders. 

Representative image.
The findings, published in the New York Post, also highlight that standard antidepressant medications are ineffective in treating this particular type of depression.

The study, based on a randomised clinical trial involving over 1,000 adults, aimed to balance serotonin levels in the brain, which are believed by many researchers to contribute to depression. However, the researchers discovered that only 38% of individuals diagnosed with the cognitive subtype experienced remission of symptoms, compared to nearly 48% of those without this subtype.

Lead author Leanne Williams emphasises the need to find new approaches to address the challenges faced by patients with this cognitive subtype of depression. The traditional trial-and-error process for treatment needs to be improved to ensure that more individuals can recover more effectively.

"One of the big challenges is to find a new way to address what is currently a trial-and-error process so that more people can get better sooner," Williams is quoted as saying by the Post.

The researchers consider this discovery to be the first instance of a "clinically actionable cognitive biotype of depression." Their findings suggest that cognitive dysfunction is not solely a result of depression but can also be a contributing factor to its development.

The identification of this cognitive subtype of depression presents a significant breakthrough in understanding and treating the complexities of depressive disorders. It highlights the limitations of targeting serotonin levels in the brain through traditional antidepressant medications for patients with cognitive dysfunction.

