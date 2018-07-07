New UK visa route for Indian, non-EU researchers begins

The Theresa May government on Friday launched a new visa route for Indian and other non-EU researchers, scientists and academics to enable them to work and train in the United Kingdom for a maximum period of two years.

The new route, called the UKRI Science, Research and Academia scheme, has been added to the Tier 5 (Temporary worker – government authorised exchange) visa route, which has over 60 categories, including the Commonwealth scholarships and fellowships plan.

The new scheme is intended encourage the ongoing growth of the research sector in the UK. Operated by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the organisation and 12 other research organisations, such as the Natural History Museum, will be able to sponsor highly skilled individuals.

Immigration minister Caroline Nokes, said: “I recognise the crucial contribution science makes to the UK economy and society and I am determined that the UK will continue to welcome leading scientific and research talent from around the world”.

“The UK is a world leader in research and innovation and these changes will make it easier for international researchers to work and train in the UK”.

UKRI chief executive Mark Walport said: “Research and innovation is inherently international, as are the unprecedented 21st century challenges we must address. This new scheme will provide further support for international researchers to work and train in the UK”.