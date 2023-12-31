New Year's Eve fireworks in Dallas: Top spots to ring in 2024 celebrations with family and friends

Ring in 2024 in Dallas-style. As we bid farewell to 2023, the city is set to dazzle with a variety of New Year's Eve celebrations featuring fireworks. Dallas' Reunion Tower is getting ready for the amazing drone and fireworks display on New Year's Eve in 2024. Whether you prefer restaurants, bars, or lively parties, there are numerous spots open on New Year's Eve in Dallas to ring in the festivities. Don't miss out! celebrate New Year's Eve in Dallas with fireworks, music, and cheer, check out these locations. New Year's Eve fireworks in Dallas

Where to watch New Year's Eve fireworks in Dallas

Fireworks at Reunion Tower

Get ready for the biggest, brightest Reunion Tower NYE show yet! 15,000 pounds of fireworks, laser-synced lighting, and dancing drones prepared to paint the Dallas sky! , This eighth-year edition promises to be the most breathtaking yet. Dusti Groskreutz, President of Reunion Tower, said "We have most of everything loaded in, and then on Sunday, we will put the fireworks on the Geodeck. Those go in last. We will put everything together and check our time codes.”

Dallas Zoo

The zoo's unique setting and vibrant ambiance provide a family-friendly environment to enjoy the fireworks and welcome 2024. If you're thinking about taking your family on a getaway, make sure you finish the earlier reservations unless you want to wait in line.

Royal Meyers Garden, Arboretum

Ring in 2024 with your family and kids at the Royal Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden, hosting a special family party from 10 am to 2 pm. As midnight approaches, the garden transforms into a dazzling display, offering a breathtaking view of the New Year's Eve fireworks.

Sundance Square

This Fort Worth downtown location is famous for hosting one of the most exquisite yet relaxing New Year's Eve celebrations. This year, there will be a grand celebration with fireworks that will last much longer than you could have imagined.

The Great Gatsby Party

With themed festivities, lively entertainment, and a fantastic view of the fireworks, it's a celebration to remember.

Water Cruise

Savor an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration on board the Waters Cruise. Sail across the river and take in the breathtaking fireworks show while making lasting memories.