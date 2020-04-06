New York governor extends shutdown to April 29
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday extended a shutdown in the epicenter of America’s deadly coronavirus pandemic until near the end of the month.
Cuomo said the COVID-19 death rate in New York was “effectively flat” for the past two days but announced that schools and non-essential businesses must stay shut until April 29.
“Now is not the time to be lax,” he told reporters.
