e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / New York governor extends shutdown to April 29

New York governor extends shutdown to April 29

Cuomo said the COVID-19 death rate in New York was “effectively flat” for the past two days but announced that schools and non-essential businesses must stay shut until April 29.

world Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:32 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
New York
New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.
New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.(Reuters file photo)
         

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday extended a shutdown in the epicenter of America’s deadly coronavirus pandemic until near the end of the month.

Cuomo said the COVID-19 death rate in New York was “effectively flat” for the past two days but announced that schools and non-essential businesses must stay shut until April 29.

“Now is not the time to be lax,” he told reporters.

tags
top news
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news