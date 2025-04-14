Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New York Helicopter Tours company shuts down after Hudson River crash

AFP |
Apr 14, 2025 01:28 PM IST

The Federal Aviation Administration said that it will be launching an immediate review into the tour operator's license and safety record.

The helicopter tour company behind a crash in New York that killed six people last week is shutting down, US authorities said Sunday.

Debris of the NYHT-operated helicopter, that crashed in the Hudson River, floats in the water at the scene in Jersey City. (AP)
Debris of the NYHT-operated helicopter, that crashed in the Hudson River, floats in the water at the scene in Jersey City. (AP)

A senior business executive, his wife and three children died along with the pilot when the helicopter operated by New York Helicopter Tours malfunctioned and plunged into the Hudson River on Thursday.

The family was on a tourism flight over Manhattan, described by the operator as the "ultimate sightseeing tour of New York City."

New York Helicopter Tours is "shutting down their operations immediately," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement on X.

"The FAA will be launching an immediate review of the tour operator's license and safety record," the civil aviation authority said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

Jersey City officials said working theories included a drone collision, a bird strike or mechanical failure.

Video of the incident has emerged showing the fuselage apparently becoming detached from the rotor.

The crash has shone a another light on US aviation safety after a string of deadly crashes, including the collision between a military helicopter and a passenger jet in Washington in January that claimed 67 lives.

A light aircraft also crashed after departing Boca Raton airport in Florida on Friday, with local media reporting three people had been killed after the plane developed a mechanical issue.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / New York Helicopter Tours company shuts down after Hudson River crash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On