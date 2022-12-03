Home / World News / New York posts job listing for 'rat czar’ to lead its anti-rodent fight

New York posts job listing for 'rat czar’ to lead its anti-rodent fight

world news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 10:45 AM IST

Mayor Eric Adams' administration posted a job listing this week seeking someone to lead the city's long-running battle against rats.

A rat runs across a sidewalk in the snow in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S.(REUTERS file)
A rat runs across a sidewalk in the snow in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S.(REUTERS file)
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Hate rats? Are you a “somewhat bloodthirsty” New Yorker with excellent communication skills and “a general aura of badassery”? Then you might have what it takes to be the city's new rat czar.

Mayor Eric Adams' administration posted a job listing this week seeking someone to lead the city's long-running battle against rats. The official job title is “director of rodent mitigation,” although it was promptly dubbed the rat czar. Salary range is USD 120,000 to USD 170,000.

“The ideal candidate is highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and wholesale slaughter,” reads that ad.

Also Read | US plans end to mpox public health emergency in January

The posting is whimsical, but the job is daunting.

New York City leaders have been trying to control the rodent population for generations, with mixed results. Sightings of rats in parks, sidewalks and other places in the city have recently increased.

City rats have survived a multimillion-dollar effort under former Mayor Bill de Blasio that focused on more trash pickups and better housing inspections in targeted neighbourhoods. The city also launched a program to use dry ice to suffocate rats in their hiding spots.

Also Read | 'None of their business': Now, US rejects China's opposition to 'Yudh Abhyas'

Adams, when he was borough president of Brooklyn, once demonstrated a trap that used a bucket filled with a toxic soup to drown rats lured by the scent of food.

Now, the Adams' administration is looking for a top rat bureaucrat to become the public face of the city's eradication and education efforts.

“Cunning, voracious, and prolific, New York City's rats are legendary for their survival skills, but they don't run this city – we do,” claimed the posting.

Applicants are expected to have a crafty sense of humor and “to lead from the front, using hands-on techniques to exterminate rodents with authority and efficiency.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new york city united states
new york city united states

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out